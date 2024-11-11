Game Day Guide: Stars at Penguins

First Shift 🏒

I’ve always been an advocate of “keep the bar high, be the best that you can be, and go for the Presidents’ Trophy.”

But after the Stars’ 4-1 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday, it might be time to look at a little philosophy modification…or at least a pause.

The Jets are now 14-1-0. The Stars are 8-5-0. That’s a 12-point difference in the Central Division standings. While everyone has to acknowledge the reality of that point spread, they don’t need to panic. Catching the Jets for the Central Division championship and the first seed in the playoffs is a gigantic task, and one the Stars don’t really need to think about right now.

If the playoffs started today, the third place Stars would play at second place Minnesota. Meanwhile, the first place Jets would get wildcard Edmonton in the first round. Sound a little familiar? That’s what Dallas was handed last season when it won the Central and got defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas in the First Round. That’s sort of how the playoffs go in the NHL.

We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s just a reminder of what’s possible.

So while you don’t want to be happy with where the Stars are right now, you can’t panic.

As Dallas gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Monday, the keys are bouncing back from the loss, getting some road mojo going again, and scoring some goals. The Stars have done a good job of bouncing back from losses during the Pete DeBoer era, and that will again be a priority. Getting off to a good start is key. Dallas set a franchise record for road wins last season with a 26-10-5 record, but is 2-4-0 as the road team this season. And while Hintz was able to end Connor Hellebuyck’s shutout streak late in the game against Winnipeg, too many of the Stars’ scorers are behind their pace from last season.

DeBoer has been shuffling lines this season, but seems to have found a deployment he’s comfortable with. So, there’s a good chance Hintz will play with Robertson and Dadonov, Duchene will be flanked by Seguin and Mason Marchment, and Wyatt Johnston will have Benn and Logan Stankoven on the wings against the Penguins. There is room for some moves, but it sure seems like the philosophy of patience might be in order here.

Robertson, Hintz and Dadonov combined for nine shots on goal last game and look ready to break out. The Duchene line has been the best all year and was hurt against Winnipeg when Marchment missed most of the first period after taking a puck to the face. And Johnston and Stankoven seem to be getting their chemistry going again. Now, the Stars rank 17th in scoring at 2.92 goals per game and 23rd on the power play at 16.3 percent, so there is much work to do.

But that’s the name of the game in the NHL.

As Seguin said after the loss in Winnipeg, it’s good that it’s happening now.

Everyone knew the trip to Finland might create some challenges, and the schedule is definitely tough right now, but that’s also a good thing. It can help the team get into a routine of game-practice, game-practice and create a rhythm for the players.

Monday would be a good time to take advantage of that. The Penguins are coming off a win over Washington, but they are also 6-8-2 overall. The Penguins rank 30th in goals against at 3.69 and 29th in most shots on goal allowed at 32.3.

If there was ever a chance to bounce back quickly, Monday night seems to be it.