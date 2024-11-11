Game Day Guide: Stars at Penguins

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Pittsburgh

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Monday, November 11 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: PPG Paints Arena

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Christies

Dallas Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record
8-5-0 (2-4-0 Away)
6-8-2 (3-3-0 Home)
Rank
16 Points (3rd Central)
14 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
16.3% (7-for-43)
19.6% (9-for-46)
Penalty Kill
83.7% (36-for-43)
86.7% (39-for-45)
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
3-5-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night at PPG Paints Arena for the first time this season. Entering Monday's match, the Stars are 8-5-0 while the Penguins are 6-8-2. The teams face each other once more this season on April 5 in Dallas.
  • The Stars have won four of their past five contests against the Penguins. Also recording wins in two of their last three games at PPG Paints Arena.
  • Dallas is 69-71-14 all-time vs. Pittsburgh, including a 23-47-6 mark on the road.
  • Forward Jason Robertson is averaging better than a point per game in his career against the Penguins with nine points (1-8—9) in five games.
  • Forward Matt Duchene shares first in goals (9) and ranks second in points (9-6—15) in 25 career contests vs. the Penguins.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (3-1—4, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (8-8—16, 24 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-5—6, 3 GP) 

Matt Duchene (9-6—15, 25 GP)

Thomas Harley (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (9-6—15, 31 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (7-5—12, 19 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz ranks third in goals (5) and fourth in points (9) for Dallas this season. Since joining the Stars in the 2018-19 season, Hintz has scored seven points (5-2—7) in 10 games played against Pittsburgh, which is the second most over that span.

Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin has earned two multi-point games in his last three contests including scoring the game-winning goal in the Penguins last outing Nov. 8 at Washington. Malkin leads Pittsburgh in points (18) and assists (13).

First Shift 🏒

I’ve always been an advocate of “keep the bar high, be the best that you can be, and go for the Presidents’ Trophy.”

But after the Stars’ 4-1 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday, it might be time to look at a little philosophy modification…or at least a pause.

The Jets are now 14-1-0. The Stars are 8-5-0. That’s a 12-point difference in the Central Division standings. While everyone has to acknowledge the reality of that point spread, they don’t need to panic. Catching the Jets for the Central Division championship and the first seed in the playoffs is a gigantic task, and one the Stars don’t really need to think about right now.

If the playoffs started today, the third place Stars would play at second place Minnesota. Meanwhile, the first place Jets would get wildcard Edmonton in the first round. Sound a little familiar? That’s what Dallas was handed last season when it won the Central and got defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas in the First Round. That’s sort of how the playoffs go in the NHL.

We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s just a reminder of what’s possible.

So while you don’t want to be happy with where the Stars are right now, you can’t panic.

As Dallas gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Monday, the keys are bouncing back from the loss, getting some road mojo going again, and scoring some goals. The Stars have done a good job of bouncing back from losses during the Pete DeBoer era, and that will again be a priority. Getting off to a good start is key. Dallas set a franchise record for road wins last season with a 26-10-5 record, but is 2-4-0 as the road team this season. And while Hintz was able to end Connor Hellebuyck’s shutout streak late in the game against Winnipeg, too many of the Stars’ scorers are behind their pace from last season.

DeBoer has been shuffling lines this season, but seems to have found a deployment he’s comfortable with. So, there’s a good chance Hintz will play with Robertson and Dadonov, Duchene will be flanked by Seguin and Mason Marchment, and Wyatt Johnston will have Benn and Logan Stankoven on the wings against the Penguins. There is room for some moves, but it sure seems like the philosophy of patience might be in order here.

Robertson, Hintz and Dadonov combined for nine shots on goal last game and look ready to break out. The Duchene line has been the best all year and was hurt against Winnipeg when Marchment missed most of the first period after taking a puck to the face. And Johnston and Stankoven seem to be getting their chemistry going again. Now, the Stars rank 17th in scoring at 2.92 goals per game and 23rd on the power play at 16.3 percent, so there is much work to do.

But that’s the name of the game in the NHL.

As Seguin said after the loss in Winnipeg, it’s good that it’s happening now.

Everyone knew the trip to Finland might create some challenges, and the schedule is definitely tough right now, but that’s also a good thing. It can help the team get into a routine of game-practice, game-practice and create a rhythm for the players.

Monday would be a good time to take advantage of that. The Penguins are coming off a win over Washington, but they are also 6-8-2 overall. The Penguins rank 30th in goals against at 3.69 and 29th in most shots on goal allowed at 32.3.

If there was ever a chance to bounce back quickly, Monday night seems to be it.

Key Numbers 🔢

57.7 percent

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has won 57.7 percent of his draws, that’s the best winning percentage for players who have taken 250 or more draws. Crosby is second in the NHL with 369 faceoffs.

513

Pittsburgh leads the NHL in shots on goal at 513, but ranks 27th in shooting percentage at 9.0 percent.

12

Stars forward Stankoven leads the NHL in rookie scoring with 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists). He leads the Stars with 38 shots on goal.

He Said It 📢

“I thought [the third period] was one of our more complete periods, just kind of digging in and playing a team game. Really proud of the guys against a team that’s playing extremely well right now. They check hard. They’ve won a lot of games.”

- Penguins coach Mike Sullivan after a 4-2 win over Washington on Saturday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
November 14
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Minnesota Wild
November 16
7:00 PM CT
Xcel Energy Center
November 18
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

