Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 24: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers

WhenWednesday, December 6 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Amerant Bank Arena

TV: TNT

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
14-6-3 (8-2-2 Away)
14-8-2 (7-4-0 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
30 Points (2nd Atlantic)
Power Play
22.1% (15-for-68)
17.5% (14-for-80)
Penalty Kill
88.8% (71-for-80)
81.7% (67-for-82)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars continue their east coast road trip in Florida on Wednesday night with the first of two games against the Panthers this season. The Stars swept the season series (2-0-0) against Florida last season, outscoring the Panthers 11-5 through two games.
  • The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in six of their last seven games against the Panthers (4-1-2).
  • Forward Roope Hintz has posted three goals (3-0--3) in his last three games against the Panthers and has seven points (3-4--7) in his last seven games against them. He has earned a total of 10 points (3-7--10) in 11 career games against Florida, including six points (3-3--6) in six road games.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has recorded goals (2-0--2) in each of his last two games against the Panthers and has earned six points (2-4--6) in his last six games against them. He has earned five points (3-2--5) in his last four games in Sunrise, contributing to a total of 15 points (9-6--15) in 14 road games against the Panthers.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied eight goals and 11 points (8-3--11) in his last eight games against the Panthers with four multi-point performances.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Esa Lindell (1-2--3, 3 GP) 

Jamie Benn (16-16--32, 28 GP)

Jason Robertson (2-1--3, 2 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (10-22--32, 28 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-2--3, 2 GP) 

Matt Duchene (13-12--25, 28 GP)

Ty Dellandrea (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (9-16--25, 29 GP)

Matt Duchene (2-0--2, 2 GP)

Nils Lundkvist (2-0--2, 2 GP) 

Wyatt Johnston (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine games Monday night against the Lightning. Prior to Monday's game, Pavelski logged 12 points (6-6--12) in nine games, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon. 23 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only six times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Motivated Tampa Bay Lightning take charge at home, shut out Dallas Stars

First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Dallas Stars’ success

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning 120423

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find all sorts of good

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning 120223

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to slow down streaking Calgary Flames

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 113023

Dallas Stars Will Reassign Defenseman Lian Bichsel to Rögle Bk (Shl) on Dec. 4

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars rebound quickly to claim divisional win over Winnipeg Jets

First Shift: Dallas Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets 112823

Jason Robertson to Hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in Support of Children's Health Patients

Dallas Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall flat in loss to Calgary Flames

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to keep winning ways against Calgary Flames

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 112423

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars come up just short in overtime against Vegas Golden Knights

