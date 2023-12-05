Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine games Monday night against the Lightning. Prior to Monday's game, Pavelski logged 12 points (6-6--12) in nine games, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon. 23 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only six times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).