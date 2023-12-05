Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers

Game 24: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
When: Wednesday, December 6 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Amerant Bank Arena
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
14-6-3 (8-2-2 Away)
14-8-2 (7-4-0 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
30 Points (2nd Atlantic)
Power Play
22.1% (15-for-68)
17.5% (14-for-80)
Penalty Kill
88.8% (71-for-80)
81.7% (67-for-82)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Esa Lindell (1-2--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-16--32, 28 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-1--3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-22--32, 28 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (13-12--25, 28 GP)
Ty Dellandrea (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (9-16--25, 29 GP)
Matt Duchene (2-0--2, 2 GP)
Nils Lundkvist (2-0--2, 2 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Forward Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine games Monday night against the Lightning. Prior to Monday's game, Pavelski logged 12 points (6-6--12) in nine games, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon. 23 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only six times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).