First Shift: Stars square off with Coyotes as division race continues to tighten

Key Numbers

18-2-1

The Stars are 18-2-1 in their past 21 games against the Coyotes, including five straight wins.

53.8 percent

Dallas ranks third in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 53.8 percent. Arizona ranks last at 45.5 percent.

7

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is on a seven-game point streak against the Coyotes, tallying 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists).