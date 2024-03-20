Since Pete DeBoer came on as head coach of the Stars last season, Dallas is the only team in the NHL that has not lost three straight games in regulation. That’s 151 straight games, the fourth-longest stretch by a coach with a new team in NHL history.
First Shift: Stars square off with Coyotes as division race continues to tighten
Dallas has an opportunity at two points against another team outside the playoff picture as the Central race continues to heat up
“I chalk it up to leadership,” DeBoer said. “I have had teams that have gone on extensive winning and losing streaks. If your leadership is really good and their messaging is right and honest, you can usually reset quickly and avoid long streaks. I think we’ve got lots of that.”
Dallas has been through some interesting runs in recent weeks. The Stars won five straight and then lost two consecutive games in regulation. However, the way the games unfolded made it a little more complicated, DeBoer said. Among the wins, the Stars had to come back to take a 7-6 win at struggling San Jose. Among the losses, they played some of their best hockey of the season against top-ranked Florida and blew a three-goal lead in an eventual 4-3 loss.
“The Florida game is a great example,” DeBoer said. “We did a lot of things well and we lost, so I think perspective is the most important thing. I’ll be honest with you, I thought the Florida game and last game were as good as any games we played in the five-game win streak. You don’t always win the games you play the best in. I like where our game is at recently here.”
DeBoer said the team is very honest with itself. If criticism is needed in a film session, the coaches are eager to provide it, but then both players and coaches move forward and work to fix the problems. Right now, Jake Oettinger has been struggling in recent games, so he is working to get his game in sync. Likewise, the possible return of Tyler Seguin from a lower body injury could allow the Matt Duchene line to get back to its old scoring ways. Mix that with the fact that Jani Hakanpää missed practice Tuesday with a lower body injury, and Nils Lundkvist has a chance to prove he should have a regular spot in the lineup.
That’s important against a Coyotes team that has been struggling lately. Dallas is in the heat of a tough race for seeding in the Central Division, so getting wins against teams who are outside the playoff picture is huge.
“You see the standings. There’s really no margin for error,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win every night.”
If the Stars do, they have a chance to get the top seed and play a wild card team. If they fall to second or third, they will play either Colorado or Winnipeg. That’s a lot of incentive, but DeBoer said the team can’t focus too much on the standings, and has to simply play its best hockey.
“We’re very aware of the standings, but we’re also aware that you can win the division and end up playing Vegas in the first round,” DeBoer said. “So there’s not an easy matchup.”
And that’s also an area where perspective can help.
“Other than the New Jersey game, I’ve liked the way we’re playing,” DeBoer said of a 6-2-0 run. “We just have to continue to build on that.”
Key Numbers
18-2-1
The Stars are 18-2-1 in their past 21 games against the Coyotes, including five straight wins.
53.8 percent
Dallas ranks third in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 53.8 percent. Arizona ranks last at 45.5 percent.
7
Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is on a seven-game point streak against the Coyotes, tallying 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists).
He Said It
“I think we have been cautious, but he was dealing with something fairly significant and it’s taken some time to calm down. With his history of injuries in that part of the body, we all wanted to make sure we were being smart with this.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the fact the coaching staff has been patient in getting Tyler Seguin back from a lower body injury. Seguin has a history of injuries in his knees, Achilles and hips. He has missed 11 games, but could return Wednesday against the Coyotes
