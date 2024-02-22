First Shift: Stars look to get back to winning ways against Senators

Key Numbers

400

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen played in his 400th regular season game on Tuesday at New York and scored the team’s lone goal. He leads the Stars in time on ice at 24:55, ranking 10th in the NHL.

7

Stars forward Matt Duchene has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in his past seven games against the Senators, one of his former teams.

3.68

Dallas is tied for the NHL lead in goals per game at 3.63. Ottawa ranks 30th in goals against at 3.57.