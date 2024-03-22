First Shift: Stars look to build on momentum in homestand finale against Penguins

Key Numbers

22

Pittsburgh forward Sidney Crosby has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 22 career games against the Stars. However, only four of those points (one goal, three assists) have come in 11 games in Dallas.

14.7 percent

Pittsburgh ranks 29th in power play success at 14.7 percent. Dallas is 11th in penalty kill success at 80.8 percent.

7

Stars forward Jason Robertson has 7 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in four career games against the Penguins.