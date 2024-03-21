Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes while skating in his 1,100th career NHL game. He now has points (2-2—4) in four consecutive games and has tallied 12 points (4-8—12) in his last nine games, including six power-play points (3-3—6). Benn ranks fifth among Stars skaters with 33 assists and shares seventh on the club with 46 points (13-33—46) through 70 games this season.