Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1711058252073
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 71: Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Friday, March 22 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record
42-19-9 (21-10-4 Home)
30-29-9 (12-16-5 Away)
Rank
93 Points (3rd Central)
69 Points (7th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.5% (48-for-204)
14.7% (33-for-224)
Penalty Kill
80.8% (168-for-208)
80.9% (165-for-204)
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at American Airlines Center for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have won four of their last five games (4-1-0) against the Penguins, including each of their last two home games (2-0-0).
  • The clubs opened the season series on Oct. 24 in Pittsburgh, where the Stars defeated the Penguins, 4-1. Forward Jason Robertson (1-1—2) and defenseman Thomas Harley (1-1—2) each recorded a goal and an assist and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has recorded points (3-1—4) in four consecutive games against Pittsburgh, contributing to a total of seven points (5-2—7) in nine career games against the Penguins.
  • Robertson has scored seven points (1-6—7) in four career games against the Pittsburgh, including three multi-point performances.
  • Oettinger has appeared in four games against the Penguins, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Roope Hintz (3-1—4, 4 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (5-12—17, 25 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (9-6—15, 24 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (9-6—15, 30 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Evgenii Dadonov (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes while skating in his 1,100th career NHL game. He now has points (2-2—4) in four consecutive games and has tallied 12 points (4-8—12) in his last nine games, including six power-play points (3-3—6). Benn ranks fifth among Stars skaters with 33 assists and shares seventh on the club with 46 points (13-33—46) through 70 games this season.

