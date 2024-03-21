Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

Game 71: Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins
When: Friday, March 22 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Friday, March 22 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record
42-19-9 (21-10-4 Home)
30-29-9 (12-16-5 Away)
Rank
93 Points (3rd Central)
69 Points (7th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.5% (48-for-204)
14.7% (33-for-224)
Penalty Kill
80.8% (168-for-208)
80.9% (165-for-204)
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
3-6-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (3-1—4, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (5-12—17, 25 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (9-6—15, 24 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-6—15, 30 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes while skating in his 1,100th career NHL game. He now has points (2-2—4) in four consecutive games and has tallied 12 points (4-8—12) in his last nine games, including six power-play points (3-3—6). Benn ranks fifth among Stars skaters with 33 assists and shares seventh on the club with 46 points (13-33—46) through 70 games this season.