First Shift: Stars look to break losing funk in road trip finale against Hurricanes

Key Numbers

111.9

One of the old measures the Stars used to use for special teams was combining power play and penalty kill percentages to see who is best overall. Carolina leads the league 111.9. The Hurricanes rank third on the power play at 27.5 percent and third on the penalty kill at 84.4 percent.

17

Stars forward Jason Robertson has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 11 career games against Carolina.

947

Carolina leads the NHL in shots that miss the net at 947. Dallas ranks sixth at 814.