Stars prepared for first preseason matchup against Coyotes

“You’ve got to get three or four,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of good practices, some pretty good intensity. But you can go through that and then step into a game, and it’s definitely a different level. You’ve got to get a few games in to really get an understanding of live action, fighting for pucks, and really honing in on the details: shift length, where you’ve got to defend, where you have to be aware of what’s going on on the ice. I think they’re useful.”