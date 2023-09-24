Stars prepared for first preseason matchup against Coyotes

The Stars last year had a whole new coaching staff, several new players, and had five days before their first preseason game.
This year, they have had two days of practice to get ready for the exhibition opener on Sunday against Arizona, so it’s a good thing they’re returning almost everyone from a team who made it to the Western Conference Final. Yes, things are flying by quickly this season, but Dallas seems ready for it.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he will go with a prospect-heavy lineup for the 5 p.m. start on Sunday but commented on the value in that strategy.
Several of these players played in Traverse City, Mich. last week so they have competition under their belt. And Dallas is returning a lineup that has already built a lot of chemistry last season, so finding that rhythm before the Oct. 12 regular season opener will be easier this season.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of guys we want to give an early look to,” DeBoer said when asked about the lineup. “I think we’re going to go easy on the veteran guys. Arizona’s `A’ team is in Australia, so it’s going to be a heavy roster on guys we want to give an early look to show what they can do in a real game.”
The Coyotes are playing preseason games in Australia against the Kings, so their roster will be loaded with prospects. The Stars are expected to also look at some key younger players like Lian Bichsel, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque. That said, the veteran players could be intriguing, as three of the depth forwards who could be fighting for ice time on the fourth line will likely play: Craig Smith, Sam Steel and Ty Dellandrea. Smith and Steel were signed as free agents over the summer and bring skill and speed into the mix.
When asked who he noticed on the first day of camp, DeBoer said, “What’s standing out to me is the depth of the skill of the group. I thought Sam Steel was impressive out there. I thought Smitty was impressive. We’re going to have 13 forwards that all look like they can score.”
In addition, players like Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist should get a chance to make their push to become regulars on the blueline with an appearance on Sunday.
This is just one of seven exhibition games for the Stars, and they’re right back at American Airlines Center on Tuesday against Minnesota, so there is plenty of time to get things worked out.
“Leading up to this, you’re somewhat bored just waiting for it to get going,” said veteran Joe Pavelski. “It feels good being out there.”
Pavelski is a veteran who doesn’t mind preseason games and said they are a necessary component to preparing for the season.
“You’ve got to get three or four,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of good practices, some pretty good intensity. But you can go through that and then step into a game, and it’s definitely a different level. You’ve got to get a few games in to really get an understanding of live action, fighting for pucks, and really honing in on the details: shift length, where you’ve got to defend, where you have to be aware of what’s going on on the ice. I think they’re useful.”
DeBoer concurred. He’s a veteran himself, and he understands the importance of ramping up with a plan.
“The guys want games,” he said. “They’ve been skating and practicing all summer. You can’t replicate contact in games, and you can’t replicate contact in games against other teams. That’s what players want in order to be ready for the start of the season.”
And on Sunday, the younger players get first crack at it.
“It’s a real game and the other team is going to have a similar lineup because of their situation,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to scout and see guys like that.”
The Stars have loaded up with veteran NHL contracts, so the Texas Stars should have plenty of great competition for ice time themselves. This will be a chance for some of those players to make an impression in front of the NHL coaches.
“There are going to be probably two or three NHL-ready players up front and at least a couple on defense who will be down here starting the season because of numbers and the cap,” DeBoer said of players who will be with the Texas Stars. “But that’s what you have to have if you’re going to be one of those elite teams.”
Notes: The non-game players will have a scrimmage on Sunday before the exhibition game and then the team heads back to Dallas. Former Stars defenseman Jordie Benn is on a professional tryout contract and also is expected to play on Sunday. He is the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn. Jordie Benn has played 303 regular season games with the Stars and 607 games in the NHL. He was with Toronto last season and became an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Bichsel, who left the Traverse City tournament after he tweaked a knee in the first game, is back at practice. He is expected to receive a lot of attention throughout the exhibition season.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.