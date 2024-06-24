Stars announce 2024 development camp schedule

The team's annual development camp will run Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4 at Comerica Center, with all practices open to the public

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the schedule for the club's 2024 development camp. The official roster will be released following the 2024 NHL Draft, which is being held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The team's annual development camp will run Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge.

Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2024 Dallas Stars Development Camp.

Monday, July 1

Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Group B: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:10-1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Skills competition/mini tournament: 10-11:30 a.m.

NOTE: All times are subject to change.

