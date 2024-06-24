FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the schedule for the club's 2024 development camp. The official roster will be released following the 2024 NHL Draft, which is being held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.
Stars announce 2024 development camp schedule
The team's annual development camp will run Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge.
Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2024 Dallas Stars Development Camp.
Monday, July 1
Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
Group B: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:10-1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Skills competition/mini tournament: 10-11:30 a.m.
NOTE: All times are subject to change.