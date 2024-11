MORE SPECTACULAR SAVES:

-St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington slides back towards the net for stop with outstretched stick against the Washington Capitals.

- Watch Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz snatch a puck right off the goal line with his empty blocker hand.

- Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper turned to his backhand to save a shot off Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev.

- Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made a sliding pad save without a stick to stop Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power from scoring.

- Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz reached back and just snatched the puck before it crossed the goal line, robbing the Lightning and Jake Guentzel of a certain score.

- Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made an incredible sliding toe save to stop a goal against the Colorado Avalanche.

- It was far across the pond from North America but New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom made a stick save that has to be seen to be believed.