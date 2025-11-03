Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

After signing the contract, the 10-year-old went into the Wild lockerroom, where he had his own stall and jersey waiting for him.

He then took the ice with the Wild and scored a few goals, getting cheers from the entire team.

Weston was diagnosed with Leukemia in January. Signing with the Wild was done with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It put perspective on what you're going through and what it is," Wild coach Jon Hynes said. "I mean, we're doing something we love. We're coaching a game we love. We're playing a game we love. Yes, there's highs and lows in what you do, but you have the opportunity to come out and make someone's day. A kid like him, that's great. He's fighting for his life and he's in a real tough situation. You see the support that his family has and I think the guys were great with him. It's special. I think the more that you can do that and probably the impact that it has on him, to see him score a goal, the smile on his face as he's coming out, playing with NHL players is awesome."