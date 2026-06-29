William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles players of color who were selected in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday and Saturday.
Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2026 NHL Draft
At least 12 Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic and Samoan heritage players were selected
© Getty Images
Diversity was on display at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday. At least 12 Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic and Samoan heritage players were selected, including four in the first round.
Here’s a look at each:
Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, first round (No. 1)
McKenna, who is Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, became the first Indigenous player selected first overall in the draft since Dale McCourt was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in 1977.
“I want to make those young kids believe in themselves and be a good role model for them,” McKenna said. “All those young kids, when I go home, see them, see all the smiles on their faces, it means the world to me. If I can be a good role model for them, that’s all I ask for.”
McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season. The 18-year-old set nine Penn State records and ranked first in scoring in the Big Ten (38 points; 11 goals, 27 assists in 24 conference games). He had a 54-game point streak with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League in 2024-25, a modern CHL record dating to 2000. He was named the 2025 player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League, becoming the third-youngest CHL Player of the Year award winner behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.
Caleb Malhotra, C, Vancouver Canucks, first round (No. 3)
The 18-year-old center said he ribbed his father, Canucks coach Manny Malhotra, about being selected higher in the first round than he was (No. 7) in the 1998 NHL Draft in Buffalo.
“Kind of on the way over here and all week, even all year, just talking about, ‘I’m, going to higher than him, I’m going higher than him,’ now that it finally happened, it really feels good,” the younger Malhotra told NHL.com’s Mike Morreale and Adam Kimelman on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. “This is a blessing and I’m so happy I get to be here. Yeah, I’m definitely going to rub it in his face.”
Caleb (6-2, 185) was second among all Ontario Hockey League rookies in goals (29), assists (55) and points (84) in 67 regular-season games with Brantford. The left-handed shot led all rookies and was fifth among all OHL playoff skaters with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games. He won 50.1 percent of his draws (530-for-1,058), and is committed to play for Boston University next season.
Ryan Lin, D, San Jose Sharks, first round (No. 21)
Lin (5-11, 180) said he was thrilled that San Jose moved up in the draft via to trade with the Philadelphia Flyers to land him.
“For them to trade up and get me, it feels great and I want to prove them right,” Lin said.
He led Vancouver of the WHL with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 53 games despite missing 15 games with a broken wrist. He recorded his 100th WHL career point in his 100th game, the fastest defenseman in the league under 18 to do so since Scott Niedermayer with Kamloops in 1991. The right-shot defenseman, whose father is Canadian of Japanese and Taiwanese descent, is committed to play for the University of Denver next season.
“We just really like his competitiveness, his smarts. I think he's one of the smartest 'D' in the draft,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “He’s not the big imposing D-man, but he's got some physicality and compete to him, and in our eyes he's one of the best rush defenders in the draft as well.”
Jaxon Cover, RW, Ottawa Senator, first round (No. 32)
The feel-good story of the first round, Cover (6-1, 183) transitioned from an inline hockey player in the Cayman Islands to an NHL prospect.
The 18-year-old forward was third for London with 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 67 games, and his six power-play goals were tied for second. The 18-year-old forward will spend another season with London and then is committed to play at Penn State in the 2027-28 season.
“I want to teach kids from unconventional places that even though you’re from an unconventional place, you can still play a sport that you love or find a passion that you love,” Cover said. “No matter how you love it you’ve got to keep working and keep grinding at it.”
Joe Iginla, RW, Calgary Flames, third round (No. 65)
The 17-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla said he dreamed of following his father into the Flames organization.
“I think they (Iginla’s parents) know there's probably a little extra added pressure going to Calgary but, I mean, I've been around the Flames my whole life, so it was always kind of a dream for me to be on them,” he said.
Iginla (5-10, 170) had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games with Edmonton and Vancouver of the WHL. He’s the youngest sibling of Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla and former Brown University forward Jade Iginla, who was selected in the second round (No. 18) by Hamilton in the Professional Women’s Hockey League Draft presented by Upper Deck on June 17.
Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins, third round, (No. 86)
Mbuyi (5-10, 160) led Owen Sound of the OHL in points and goals (75 points; 32 goals, 43 assists) in 68 games. The 18-year-old captain also led the team in power-play goals (19) and power-play points (34). Mbuyi’s father, Joseph, was born in Russia, raised in Canada, and has family roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His late mother, Irene, was from Price Edward Island. Mbuyi is committed to Penn State. He hopes to play with Sidney Crosby someday.
“In my opinion one of the best players ever, probably the best,” he said. “To be in the same organization as a guy like that, I think that’s super special and it’s an honor to be wearing the same jersey as him.”
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Tyus Sparks, C, Washington Capitals, fourth round (No. 101)
Sparks (6-0, 190) said being drafted by the Capitals made it worth all the flying he did from home state Idaho to play elite level hockey with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA teams when he was younger. He is trying to become only the third NHL player who was born in the state.
“Just hearing my name and seeing the looks on my family's faces, yeah, it's something, it’s an honor for sure,” said Sparks, whose father was a quarterback for British Columbia of the Canadian Football League and Boise State University, and mother was a gymnast at Boise State.
The 18-year-old had 65 points (28 goals, 37 assists) in 69 games with Vancouver and Spokane of the WHL. He finished the regular season with more points than any other Spokane skater and was second in assists and power-play goals (eight), and had three points (two goals, one assist) in five WHL playoff games.
“I think I'm a skilled winger can create offense, slow the game down and create plays for my teammates,” Sparks said. “I think (I’m) a little bit of Dylan Guenther, similar play style. He's actually a great skater, playmaking ability, and (he) has a great shot as well.”
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Roberto Henriquez, G, Boston Bruins, sixth round (No. 171)
Of Dominican and Slovak heritage, Henriquez was 21-9-4 in 37 games with a 2.22 goals-against average with Green Bay of the USHL and led the league with a .921 save percentage. He scored a power-play goal from behind his own net on Feb. 14. Henriquez (6-1, 168) represented Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship but didn’t appear in a game. He had a .931 save percentage in two games with Slovakia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He’s committed to Boston College.
Cole Zurawski, RW, Florida Panthers, sixth round, (No. 181)
Zurawski (6-1, 188) was third in goals (24) and fifth in points (46) with Owen Sound. Zurawski, who is Metis, was also third in power play goals (five). He’s committed to Notre Dame.
“Zurawski is a shoot-first winger that can beat goalies off the rush,” NHL Central Scouting’s Nick Smith said. “He’s good at finding quiet ice but will also go the blue paint to score.”
Jonas Woo, D, Columbus Blue Jackets, sixth round (No. 185)
Bypassed in the 2025 draft, Woo (5-9, 175) led all WHL defensemen in assists (57) and points (86) and was second with 29 goals in 56 regular-season games. He led the league with four short-handed goals and was third with 10 power-play goals. He set a Medicine Hat record for most points by a defenseman in a single season. The 19-year-old from Winnipeg is committed to play for Arizona State next season. He’s the younger brother of defenseman Jett Woo, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (No. 37) of the 2018 NHL Draft and is now in the San Jose Sharks organization.
Rylan Singh, D, Seattle Kraken, seventh round (No. 198)
Singh (6-0, 176) was second among defensemen on Guelph of the OHL with 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and 116 shots on goal in 52 regular-season games. He missed 14 games because of an appendectomy, but returned to the lineup and scored one goal in four OHL playoff games. The 18-year-old from Pickering, Ontario, had a goal and an assist in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game on Jan. 14.
Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu, D, Winnipeg Jets, seventh round (No. 199)
Ta’amu (6-2, 228) made history Saturday as the first player of Samoan heritage to be selected in an NHL draft. He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 62 regular-season games and one goal in seven playoff games with Edmonton of the WHL this season.
The 18-year-old left-shot defenseman is the son of Ed Ta’amu, who is a 335-pound former offensive lineman from Hawaii and was a Minnesota Vikings fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2002.
“It feels awesome that I can represent my country, my heritage, my family and I think being able to do that is very special to me and really cool,” the younger Ta’amu said.