Celebrini, Gauthier, Hutson among top 12 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Askarov, Doan, Stankoven also expected to make splash as 1st-year players

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2024-25 season begins Friday.

The Sharks finished last in the NHL last season and had the No. 1 pick for the first time. General manager Mike Grier said he believes San Jose's offseason moves, including the signings of forwards Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg, and claiming two-time Stanley Cup winner Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers, can provide a good environment and structure for Celebrini on and off the ice.

"He wants to be the guy; wants to have the puck on his stick the whole game," Toffoli said of Celebrini. "He doesn't wait around for it to come to him. I think he does a real good job of being in really good spots and just knowing when to kill plays, strike and when he gets it -- [defensive] zone, [offensive] zone -- he gets his feet moving and he has possession of the puck."

Here are 12 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

How acquired: Trade with Nashville Predators on Aug. 23, 2024

The 22-year-old (6-foot-3, 178 pounds) signed a two-year contract after his trade to the Sharks. He was the first goalie off the board in the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 11), becoming the third Russia-born goalie in NHL history to be chosen first at the position, joining Ilya Samsonov (Washington Capitals, No. 22, 2015 NHL Draft) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 19, 2012 NHL Draft). Askarov, a right-handed catching goalie, made his debut in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg on Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 17, becoming the second-youngest goalie to start a game in KHL history (Ilya Sorokin, 2013). He went 56-29-6 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .911 save percentage with nine shutouts in 92 games over three seasons with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks

How acquired: No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The 18-year-old (6-0, 190) scored in San Jose's preseason opener during a power play on a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 6:33 of the third period on Sept. 22 and finished the game with two points on a line with Toffoli and Fabian Zetterlund. He was the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player after finishing second in the nation with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games with Boston University last season. He was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win those awards in the same season.

Josh Doan, F, Utah Hockey Club

How acquired: No. 37 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

Doan, (6-1, 183), the first player born and trained in Arizona to play for his home-state team, had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 games with the Arizona Coyotes after making his NHL debut March 26. He also had 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games with Tucson and was named to the AHL All-Rookie team. The son of former Coyotes legendary captain Shane Doan is expected to play a significant role for Utah.

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks

How acquired: Trade with Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024

Gauthier (6-2, 189), selected by the Flyers with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had an assist in his NHL debut in the Ducks' final game of the season on April 18. That followed his successful sophomore season at Boston College, where the 20-year-old led the nation in goals (38), the most in the NCAA since 1999-2000. His 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games led the United States on the way to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and he's expected to be a big part of Anaheim's offense.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

How acquired: No. 62 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Hutson (5-9, 162) had 97 points (30 goals, 67 assists) in 77 games over two seasons at Boston University before he signed his entry-level contract April 12. The 20-year-old is a great skater with vision, anticipation, and high hockey IQ. He'll likely work big minutes in a top-four role after getting two assists in two games with the Canadiens late last season. Hutson was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award after he had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games in 2023-24. He also played a key role with six assists in seven games to help the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 WJC.

Jiri Kulich, F, Buffalo Sabres

How acquired: No. 28 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Kulich (6-1, 186) traveled with the club to his native Czechia to open the NHL regular season against the New Jersey Devils at O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 4-5 as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal. His work ethic is solid, and he knows how to create offense; he had 45 points (27 goals, 18 assists) in 57 games in his second season with Rochester of the AHL last season and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic. He had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games as captain of bronze medal-winning Czechia at the 2024 WJC.

Denton Mateychuk, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

How acquired: No. 12 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

The 20-year-old (5-11, 188) had 75 points (17 goals, 58 assists) in 52 regular-season games with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League to earn league defenseman of the year honors last season. He then ranked second in the WHL postseason with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists), including 10 multipoint games in 20 playoff games and finished plus-19 for Moose Jaw, which won the Ed Chynoweth Cup and Mateychuk was named WHL playoffs MVP. He joined Cleveland of the AHL and played four playoff games with three assists and a plus-5 rating.

Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers

How acquired: No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Flyers selected the 19-year-old with the understanding he had three seasons remaining in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, but the final two seasons of that contract were terminated June 25, and Michkov (5-10, 172) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on July 1. He played on loan with Sochi (KHL) last season and had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games, the most among any under-20 player in the league. He's found some good chemistry with forward Morgan Frost in training camp.

Will Smith, C, San Jose Sharks

How acquired: No. 4 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The 19-year-old (6-0, 181) led the NCAA with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games as a freshman at Boston College and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. The right-shot set a program scoring record for a first-year player while helping the BC reach the title game, a 2-0 loss to the University of Denver. Smith had nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games to help the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 WJC. Smith has worked with left wing William Eklund and center Mikael Granlund during training camp.

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars

How acquired: No. 47 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

The 21-year-old had an impressive cup of coffee in the NHL last season, with eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six games before getting eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Stankoven (5-8, 171), who plays with an edge and can contribute offensively, has been alongside left wing Jamie Benn and center Mavrik Bourque, his linemate with Texas of the AHL, during the preseason.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames

How acquired: No. 214 pick in 2019 NHL Draft

The 23-year-old from Gilroy, California, will likely share the net with Dan Vladar following the trade of Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils on June 19. Wolf (6-0, 166) played 17 games for Calgary last season and is a two-time AHL goalie of the year (2022, 2023). He was 7-7-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage with the Flames in 2023-24, winning each of his final four starts. He went 20-12-3 with a 2.45 GAA, .922 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 games for Calgary of the AHL and represented the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, where he played parts of four games to help the Pacific win the All-Star Challenge for the second straight season.

Olen Zellweger, D, Anaheim Ducks

How acquired: No. 34 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

The 21-year-old (5-9, 182) earned important NHL experience in the second half of last season, with nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 19:17 of average ice time per game in 26 games with the Ducks. He had 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 44 games with San Diego of the AHL and led WHL defensemen in goals (32) and finished second in points (80) with Kamloops and Everett in 2022-23. He also is a two-time winner of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy voted as WHL Defenseman of the Year (2022, '23).

