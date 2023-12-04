Sharks Surprise Zetterlund Fan with Road Trip Experience

IMG_1014
By Erin Hodges
@sanjosesharks sjsharks.com

If there is one thing we know, it is that Sharks Territory is all over the world. And with that, comes various reasons why one becomes a Sharks Fan. Maybe you've been one since the Cow Palace days, maybe you've been one since Marleau, Thornton, and Pavelski, maybe your Mom/Dad got you into it, or maybe it's the incredible teal and shark bite logo that captivated you. Whatever the reason is, you're hooked, and the Sharks will always show their love to their fans no matter where they are or how they became a fan of the boys in teal.

Insert Amanda Ford. Her love of hockey started when her dad took her to a Devils game and became season ticket holders. A few years back, she took notice of an up and coming player, Fabian Zetterlund, and immediately became a fan. "His number one fan to be exact", she says. However, in February 2023 he was traded to San Jose along with Nikita Okhotiuk, Shakir Mukhamadullinin, Andreas Johnsson, and multiple draft picks in the move that sent top Sharks forward Timo Meier to Jersey. While she was sad, she saw how much she could be a fan of the Sharks and stay Z's top fan. So she watched every Sharks game, engaged with the Sharks community across social media, and fell in love with the team on West Coast.

For the 2023 Sharks Training Camp, she sent "friendship bracelets" for all the players, which was a trend on social media across NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB. The social team ensured they were received and was a fun thing for all the players, with Mario even wondering what designs each guy got as they were custom to each player.

For the 2023-24 season, the social media team had been creating experiences for fans while on the road including morning skate/practice viewings and chats with Dan Rusanowsky. As December 1 came near, they knew they wanted to reach out to Ford to see if she was available to come to the Sharks vs. Devils game for Zetterlund's return. She was and they arranged for her to come down postgame for a road trip experience.

The experience? A meet and greet with Fabian Zetterlund. The two had a chance to chat plus plenty of time for photos and autographs. The Sharks forward also surprised her with a Zetterlund #20 white away jersey as an upgrade to her current red one of the past.

Ford also got a chance to meet a few other Sharks players including Anthony Duclair, another favorite of hers. "A dream come true. Made my day, made my season probably", she said holding back tears. 

It was an unforgettable moment that reminded us all just how incredible hockey is and that no matter how or when you become a fan of the boys in teal, you are a part of the best fan base in the NHL. And that is pretty special.

