Sharks sign Michael Kesselring to a three-year contract

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San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Michael Kesselring to a three-year contract worth $4.5 million AAV.  

Kesselring, 26, recorded two assists in 34 games last season for Buffalo, making his debut for the team on Oct. 25 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite being limited by injuries during the season, he ranked third among team skaters in blocked shots per 60 (5.00). He also appeared in one game for the Sabres in the postseason. 

Over the course of his NHL career, Kesselring has appeared in 190 NHL games for the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Mammoth, and Sabres, scoring 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists). In his second full season in the NHL with Utah, he appeared in all 82 games, scoring 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists). 

Internationally, he has represented Team USA at the 2024 and 2025 World Championship, recording seven total points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games between the two tournaments. In 2025, under Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky, he helped Team USA win a gold medal for the first time in 92 years at the tournament. 

The six-foot-five, 215-pound native of Florence, SC was originally selected by Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th round, 164th overall).

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