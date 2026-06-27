Sharks sign forward Zack Ostapchuk to a four-year contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Zack Ostapchuk to a four-year contract worth $2.35 million AAV.

Ostapchuk, 22, set career bests with four goals and seven points while matching his personal best with three assists over 59 NHL games played in 2025-26. He also set a personal best at the face-off dot with a 51.6-percent face-off win percentage, ranking second on the Sharks last season (min. 20 FO), and posted his first career multi-point game April 2 vs. Toronto with one goal and one assist.

He ranked third on the Sharks in 2025-26 with 140 hits, and his 2.92 blocked-shots-per-60-minutes ranked fourth among Sharks forwards who played in multiple games on the year.

Prior to his 72-game run with the Sharks over the past two seasons, Ostapchuk appeared in 50 games with the Ottawa Senators between 2023-24 and 2024-25, scoring four points, for totals of 11 points (five goals, six assists) through 122 career games in the league.

He skated in 11 games to start the season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying four points (three goals, one assist) with one short-handed score over 11 games. In parts of three seasons in the league, he has scored 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) over 95 games between the Barracuda and Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Ostapchuk played in four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) primarily with the Vancouver Giants, registering 134 career points (69 goals, 65 points) in 187 league regular season contests and 38 points (16 goals, 22 points) in 32 postseason contests.

In international competition, Ostapchuk helped Canada win Gold at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, producing three points over seven games in each tournament.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft (second round, 39th overall). He was acquired by the Sharks from Ottawa along with Noah Gregor and a second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (F Cole McKinney) in exchange for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and a fourth-round pick in 2025 on March 7, 2025.