Sharks re-sign defenseman Nolan Allan

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Nolan Allan to a two-year contract.

Allan, 23, split the season between the San Jose Barracuda and the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League (AHL). After being acquired by San Jose on Jan. 8, 2026, Allan appeared in 35 games for the Barracuda, recording 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) along with 28 penalty minutes. After the trade through the end of the season, he nearly doubled his points-per-game (.40), and his 14 points was good for fourth among the Barracuda defensemen. Allan registered a three-game point streak from Jan. 24-31 (one goal, two assists), and collected a point in five of nine games from Jan. 24 through Feb. 18. He appeared in two postseason games.

Over the course of his professional career, within the Chicago organization and San Jose, he has appeared in 43 NHL games with the Blackhawks, scoring eight points (one goal, seven assists), and has 144 career AHL games, recording 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Allan played in the Western Hockey League across three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds, appearing in 203 career games and scoring 79 points (21 goals, 58 assists). He helped win the WHL Championship with Seattle in the 2022-23 season where he appeared in 19 playoff games and scored 10 points (two goals, eight assists). By the end of the season, he was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team, and the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Internationally, Allan represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, collecting two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games, helping capture the Gold Medal.

The six-foot-two, 194-pound native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, was originally selected by Chicago in the 2021 NHL Draft (first round, 32nd overall).