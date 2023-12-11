Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks

Mike Hoffman scored twice, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for the Sharks (8-17-3), who rallied from multiple goals down for the third straight game (2-0-1).

“We've created a blueprint of how we're going to have success here over the last month. We've been doing it, but not as consistently as we have over the last two games, and our guys pretty much understand how we're going to have success,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “I thought we defended pretty well. Not a lot of big time chances. I thought they had a five-minute stretch in the third where they kind of hemmed us in a little bit, but a month ago, that's 25 minutes of hemmed in hockey that we were trying to fight through.”

Mario Ferraro scored 29 seconds into the game to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead, roofing a wrist shot through a screen from the top of the left circle.

Marchessault tied it 1-1 at 5:34 of the second period, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beating Kahkonen short side from the left circle.

Stephenson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 15:44 by redirecting in a backdoor pass from Alex Pietrangelo on a power play.

Brayden McNabb pushed it to 3-1 at 1:43 of the third period. He scored just under the crossbar from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Eichel.

“It was a great play by Jack, and I just got it through and it went in,” McNabb said. “I try and stay consistent and chip in when I can. I make the plays I see when they’re there. If guys put them in, great. Shots on net. I don’t say anything is changing. Sometime that’s how hockey goes. They come in waves.”