NetApp enables a power play for San Jose Sharks’ data infrastructure

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the original intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that NetApp has become the preferred data infrastructure provider for the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks will rely on NetApp technology to run its data operations, supporting the team’s innovative use of digital media to enhance fan experiences.

The Sharks are the premier professional ice hockey team of Silicon Valley, competing in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference. The team’s deep engagement in the digital realm keeps them closely connected to their loyal fans and helps attract new ones. A key source of these connections is the team’s video data—including live game footage, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes exclusives—which requires a robust and reliable storage solution.

“Not every San Jose Sharks fan can be in the arena for every game, but building alternative experiences that keep fans engaged is a data intensive process,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. “Our world, including sports and entertainment, runs on data, and data runs on NetApp. Intelligent data infrastructure is a critical part of every organization’s operations. Our partnership with the Sharks gives their team the data infrastructure they need to reach out and build connections with all of their fans, wherever they are.”

With the addition of a NetApp AFF C-Series system, the Sharks team will have expanded capacity to store its most valuable data assets. This will support the Sharks’ in-house video production team with additional room to store footage from games and interviews and make video production files accessible where and when they are needed. Additionally, the Sharks will use the NetApp ONTAP® FabricPool feature to automate tiering infrequently used data to the cloud, freeing its IT team from maintaining the manual process to focus on more strategic efforts.

“Our fans are the driving force behind our team, and we want them to have the best experiences possible whether they’re in the arena, at home, or anywhere in the world,” said Neda Tabatabaie, Senior Vice President, Business Analytics & Technology at the San Jose Sharks. “Ceaseless innovation is the cornerstone of our partnership with NetApp. With the increased capacity from NetApp’s systems, we continue to push the boundaries of video-driven, digital fan experiences. We are thrilled to share these benefits with our worldwide fanbase.”