Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout

SAN JOSE -- Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens came from behind for a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Friday.

"We knew what we had to do," Caufield said. "You go down 2-0, obviously they're kind of taking the momentum to us and we just had to settle down and play our game and get back to it."

Johnathan Kovacevic scored, and Cayden Primeau made 31 saves for the Canadiens (9-9-2), who won their second straight game. Jesse Ylonen scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout.

"He's got those buttery, silky hands and he's good on his edges," Primeau said of Ylonen. "(San Jose goalie Mackenzie) Blackwood was playing really well, so I was just ready if he missed it."

William Eklund had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (3-15-2), who have lost three straight and six of seven. Blackwood made 22 saves.

"We played a pretty good hockey game," Hertl said. "We didn't give them much, but the chances we gave them they cashed in. It's tough because we deserved two points tonight."