Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blue Jackets

SJS_23-24_Gameday_LNY_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Blue Jackets at SAP Center as they celebrate Lunar New Year.

When: Saturday, February 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • San Jose has not allowed a goal against the opponents’ power play unit over the past six games, going 17-for-17 on the penalty kill.
  • Filip Zadina (2g, 2a) finished the contest with his first career four-point game and is now four assists shy of tying his career high (14).

News Feed

Game Recap: Sharks @ Flames 2/15

Game Preview: Sharks at Flames

Game Recap: Sharks @ Jets 2/14

Game Preview: Sharks at Jets

Next Wave Report: February 6

Quentin Musty working for his California dream

American Hockey League and San Jose Barracuda announce schedule of events for the 2024 All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU

Game Recap: Sharks @ Ducks 1/31

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Game Recap: Kraken vs Sharks 1/30

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kraken

Game Recap: Sabres vs Sharks 1/27

Sharks unveil new black Cali Fin third jerseys

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Sabres

Sharks unveil new Cali Fin uniforms

Sharks recall defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin from San Jose Barracuda

Game Recap: Rangers vs Sharks 1/23

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Rangers