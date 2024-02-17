Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blue Jackets

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Blue Jackets at SAP Center as they celebrate Lunar New Year.
When: Saturday, February 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- San Jose has not allowed a goal against the opponents’ power play unit over the past six games, going 17-for-17 on the penalty kill.
- Filip Zadina (2g, 2a) finished the contest with his first career four-point game and is now four assists shy of tying his career high (14).