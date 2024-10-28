Game Preview: Sharks at Utah Hockey Club

The Sharks start their week off and wrap up their road trip in Utah.
When: Monday, October 28
Time: 6 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Mikael Granlund (1g, 0a) extended his point streak to six games and goal-scoring streak to three games with a goal in the Sharks game on Saturday at Vegas.
- Defenseman Jack Thompson has made the most of his first call-up of the 2024-25 campaign, entering Monday’s game against Utah having recorded three assists over San Jose’s past three contests.