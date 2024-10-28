Game Preview: Sharks at Utah Hockey Club

SJS_24-25_Gameday_102824_2568x1444

The Sharks start their week off and wrap up their road trip in Utah.

When: Monday, October 28

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Mikael Granlund (1g, 0a) extended his point streak to six games and goal-scoring streak to three games with a goal in the Sharks game on Saturday at Vegas.
  • Defenseman Jack Thompson has made the most of his first call-up of the 2024-25 campaign, entering Monday’s game against Utah having recorded three assists over San Jose’s past three contests.

News Feed

Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Game Recap: Kings 3, Sharks 2

San Jose Sharks to host Cali-ween-themed game presented by Coors Light

Game Preview: Sharks at Kings

Game Recap: Ducks 3, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Next Wave: October 21

Sharks ‘work in progress,’ still seeking 1st win of season  

2024-25 Rivalry Series skates into Tech CU Arena

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Avalanche 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Recap: Jets 8, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Jets

Game Recap: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 2

Game Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

SJSharks Gaming Pacific Cup NHL 25 competition returns

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Stars 3