Game Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets 

The Sharks head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.
When: Thursday, January 16
Time: 4 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- William Eklund (1g, 2a) and Tyler Toffoli (1g, 2a) each recorded three points in San Jose's 6-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday, marking their first three-point games of the season.
- Jan Rutta (1g, 0a), Mario Ferraro (1g, 0a), Nico Sturm (1g, 0a), and Mikael Granlund (1g, 0a) also contributed goals to the victory.