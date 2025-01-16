Game Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets 

011624_atCBJ_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

When: Thursday, January 16

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • William Eklund (1g, 2a) and Tyler Toffoli (1g, 2a) each recorded three points in San Jose's 6-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday, marking their first three-point games of the season.
  • Jan Rutta (1g, 0a), Mario Ferraro (1g, 0a), Nico Sturm (1g, 0a), and Mikael Granlund (1g, 0a) also contributed goals to the victory.

