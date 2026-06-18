Fin-Classic special ice hockey tournament brings athletes together

Over Memorial Day Weekend, nearly 100 hockey players from across the United States gathered at Sharks Ice San Jose for the inaugural Fin-Classic Special Ice Hockey Tournament, a three-day celebration of inclusion, competition, and community. Hosted by One Step Beyond, Inc., the tournament welcomed players of all abilities for a weekend filled with skill development, spirited connection, and lasting memories.

Founded in 2003, One Step Beyond, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive programming and opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Special hockey, including the creation of the One Step Sharks team, has become one of the organization’s signature offerings, creating opportunities for athletes to experience the teamwork, friendship, and joy that hockey can provide. “Out on the ice, there’s abilities of all different levels. It doesn’t matter if you have zero mobility, or if you shred like Celebrini, we will find a spot for them to play, give them a team to be proud of, and friends on that team to enjoy the sport with,” said Jared Woosley, Director of Special Programs, One Step Beyond, Inc.

The tournament was made possible through funding provided by the Sharks Foundation’s Goals for Kids program. As a 2025-26 program beneficiary, One Step Beyond, Inc. received $25,250 generated through every Sharks goal scored during the season. Since its inception, the program has donated more than $2.8 million for nonprofits supporting youth and families.

The weekend began Friday with on-ice drills at Sharks Ice before participants gathered at Roosevelt Rink for a welcome reception. The kick-off celebration, which included an appearance from S.J. Sharkie, was an opportunity for the players and their families to meet and enjoy pizza and ball hockey before the two days of friendly rivalry commenced.