Fin-Classic special ice hockey tournament brings athletes together

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Over Memorial Day Weekend, nearly 100 hockey players from across the United States gathered at Sharks Ice San Jose for the inaugural Fin-Classic Special Ice Hockey Tournament, a three-day celebration of inclusion, competition, and community. Hosted by One Step Beyond, Inc., the tournament welcomed players of all abilities for a weekend filled with skill development, spirited connection, and lasting memories.

Founded in 2003, One Step Beyond, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive programming and opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Special hockey, including the creation of the One Step Sharks team, has become one of the organization’s signature offerings, creating opportunities for athletes to experience the teamwork, friendship, and joy that hockey can provide. “Out on the ice, there’s abilities of all different levels. It doesn’t matter if you have zero mobility, or if you shred like Celebrini, we will find a spot for them to play, give them a team to be proud of, and friends on that team to enjoy the sport with,” said Jared Woosley, Director of Special Programs, One Step Beyond, Inc.

The tournament was made possible through funding provided by the Sharks Foundation’s Goals for Kids program. As a 2025-26 program beneficiary, One Step Beyond, Inc. received $25,250 generated through every Sharks goal scored during the season. Since its inception, the program has donated more than $2.8 million for nonprofits supporting youth and families.

The weekend began Friday with on-ice drills at Sharks Ice before participants gathered at Roosevelt Rink for a welcome reception. The kick-off celebration, which included an appearance from S.J. Sharkie, was an opportunity for the players and their families to meet and enjoy pizza and ball hockey before the two days of friendly rivalry commenced.

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The tournament started early Saturday morning with the day concluding at Calder’s where guests were treated to a catered dinner and a high-energy dance party. On Sunday, every final game culminated with a medal ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of each athlete individually.

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In total, the event welcomed 93 players, 50 coaches and volunteers, 11 referees and scorekeepers, and roughly 100 family members and fans. This tournament was a phenomenal collaboration between the Sharks Foundation, One Step Beyond, Inc., and Sharks Ice, and, most importantly, the supporters of these dedicated athletes who made the effort to travel to San Jose or volunteer their time for this exceptional experience,” said Jenné Johnson, Sharks Foundation Director of Operations. “The Fin-Classic showcases the Foundation’s commitment to making hockey accessible to all regardless of age, ability, gender, or skill level. We were proud to bring this tournament to life, and we look forward to making it an annual event that the community can look forward to.”

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Supporting adaptive and special hockey opportunities is a key component of the Sharks Foundation’s Access to Hockey pillar, as the Foundation works to remove barriers so people of all backgrounds can engage with the game. As participants headed home, the impact of the weekend extended far beyond the ice. For athletes, families, volunteers, and supports, the Fin-Classic served as a reminder that hockey is truly for everyone.

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