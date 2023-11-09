VAN vs OTT Live Blog

For the first time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are taking on the Vancouver Canucks in a cross-country Canadian clash!
Take a look below at the head-to-head stats before puck drop tonight!
Follow along for live updates as the Senators host the Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre
For the first time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are taking on the Vancouver Canucks in a cross-country Canadian clash!
Take a look below at the head-to-head stats before puck drop tonight!
Check in for live updates leading up to game time and all the action once the puck is in play at Canadian Tire Centre!