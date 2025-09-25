Six days in Quebec City on tap as Senators continue preseason schedule

After practicing on Thursday morning, the Senators departed Ottawa for Quebec City, where they will spend six days and play preseason games against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon and Montreal on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Chabot made a special request to head coach Travis Green before the team left. A native of nearby Sainte-Marie, Que., the veteran asked to play in both games.

“I never thought I was going to play in Quebec City with the Sens obviously, so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Chabot. “It’s just going to be a dream.”

“You never know when you’ll get that chance ever again,” said the 28-year-old defenceman.

“I have a lot of people coming to both games, and I wouldn’t want to be sitting in the stands when we’re in Quebec City [when] I know there will be so many people there to come see me play.”

Similarly, Jordan Spence is eager for the chance to play in front of family in Quebec City.

His parents are making the trip from P.E.I., their first chance to see Spence play in a Senators jersey following an offseason trade from Los Angeles to Ottawa.

The defenceman is no stranger to the Centre Vidéotron, having played preseason games there last October with the Kings. He also visited in junior while playing for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL.

“It was a cool experience,” said Spence about last preseason. “It’s always fun when we’re in Quebec City, a lot of fans came down to watch, so going back there again today, and to play preseason there, I’m really excited.

With some free time in Quebec City, the team is also looking forward to spending some time with each other away from the rink.

“I think there’s also some time that we can bond as a team as well,” said Spence. “I think we’re going golfing [Friday], and taking the day to ourselves, and for me personally, just getting to know other players as well. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Entering his 20th season in the league and fourth in Ottawa, Claude Giroux says he feels like the team has “learned a lot” in the time that he has been here.

“It’s going to be a good time,” concurred Giroux regarding the trip. “Team bonding, some practices, a few games. It’s still camp, still trying to get everyone on the same page, system-wise, just trying to get better out there.”

Giroux also played at the Colisée Pepsi in junior during his time as a Gatineau Olympique. “The market there is great, [I] played there in junior… it was always packed and the fans were pretty loud so I don’t expect anything but a good crowd there.”

Loose Pucks

The Senators trimmed the roster to 32 on Thursday morning after both groups practiced.

“It’s always tough,” said Green regarding the roster decisions. “It’s never easy to decide who’s going to go, who’s going to stay, how many numbers you’ll need for the rest of camp.”

Lars Eller practiced with the main group at practice for the first time at camp, a day after appearing in a red non-contact jersey.

“It felt great,” said Eller after practice. “I’ve been missing getting some contact and getting up to speed, so I’ve been slowly ramping up to this point today. It was good to get out there with the guys [and] actually participating at 100 per cent, it’s never fun watching on the sidelines. It was a good step forward today and I feel good about where I’m at with this stage.”

Tyler Kleven (injured in Sunday’s preseason opener against Toronto) will make the trip to Quebec City. Green is unsure if he will play in either game.