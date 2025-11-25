Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Clarke gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead while on the power play at 13:50. He sent a one-timer from the point that redirected in off Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub's left leg as the power play was about to expire. It was the second power-play goal in the past seven games for the Kings, who are 2-for-21 in that span.

Warren Foegele also scored, and Joel Edmundson had two assists for the Kings (11-6-6), who had lost their past three games (0-1-2). Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal, and Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for the Senators (11-7-4), who had won the first two games of a seven-game road trip.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 5:31 of the third, finishing off a clean end-to-end breakout started by Edmundson when Joel Armia fed Foegele at the left post with a backdoor pass.

Zetterlund tied it up 1-1 at 10:49, knocking in the rebound of Nikolas Matinpalo’s shot from the left face-off circle.

The Kings swept the season series, having won 1-0 against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Nov. 15. Alex Laferriere scored the only goal and Anton Forsberg made 17 saves for the shutout.

Much like in their first meeting, quality scoring chances were hard to come by for both teams.

Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield had arguably the best through two periods, hitting the left post with a backhand shot from the right circle off the rush at 19:08 of the second period.