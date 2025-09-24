New Sens centre Lars Eller says offseason surgery will help him be “better version” of himself

Offseason free agent addition Lars Eller made his first appearance of training camp on Wednesday, donning a red non-contact jersey.

Eller said he had been trying to play through discomfort since about November of last season and underwent a procedure in July in New York to address an abdominal issue and a sports hernia.

“I feel like I’m very close to being 100 per cent,” Eller said to media after practice, noting that he wasn’t sure if he would return for a preseason game or not.

“Over the course of the season, I’m 100 per cent certain that I’m going to be a better version of myself having done this rather than playing with pain and not being able to be 100 per cent at times.”

Eller, who has been a steady two-way centre throughout his time with St. Louis, Montreal, Washington, Colorado, and Pittsburgh signed a one-year, $1.25 million dollar contract with the Senators on July 1.

The Rødovre, Denmark native is entering his 17th season in the NHL, during which he has scored 188 goals and 236 assists over 1116 games.

Eller said he is excited to join his new team on the ice. He brings veteran experience to the Senators' locker room, where he's joined by fellow seasoned players Claude Giroux, David Perron, and former Washington Capitals teammate Nick Jensen — who is currently recovering from an injury.

Eller and Perron also share a connection from earlier in their careers, having entered the league around the same time with the St. Louis Blues after coming up through the organization’s farm system.

“It’s fun,” said Eller about the veteran role he is playing on the team. “It’s a very meaningful role to set the bar for the attitude, and the commitment, and help all the young guys realize their potential, and help them to be themselves.”

Roster decisions loom as camp ramps up

Head coach Travis Green confirmed after Wednesday’s practices that the roster would be cut down ahead of the team's trip to Quebec City on Thursday, where the Sens will play two preseason games.

Special teams were indeed the focus of practice, along with different forechecking formations and scenarios that closely resembled game action.

The Sens now will have a long break from game action between Tuesday night’s overtime win in Toronto and Sunday’s game against New Jersey in Quebec City.

After practicing again Thursday morning, the Senators will leave for Quebec, where they will also play Montreal on Tuesday night at the Centre Vidéotron.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Tim Stützle when asked if he’s excited for the trip. “It’s going to awesome to bring those games to Quebec City, hopefully get a bigger fanbase there as well, and yeah, it’s going to be cool for us to get together as a team and hangout together.”

Loose Pucks

Green said that Eller “might” join the main group for Thursday’s practice.

Tyler Kleven is “close” to rejoining the group after leaving Sunday’s preseason opener after taking an awkward fall into the boards.

Green said he “doubts” Nick Jensen, who practiced with the main group Wednesday, will play in Quebec after undergoing off-season hip surgery in May.

Green said the team is “hoping” Batherson will be back in about two weeks, after pulling something in his upper body during Tuesday’s practice.

Linus Ullmark broke in new red, black, and gold pads at practice that closely resemble the Senators new third jersey colour scheme.

After practice, Ullmark spoke candidly about his experiences with childhood cancer, reflecting on his time fundraising and visiting young patients battling the disease.