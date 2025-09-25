Senators reduce training camp roster  

Before departing for Quebec City on Thursday, the Ottawa Senators reduced their training camp roster by 17 players.

The club assigned the following eight players to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League: Matthew Andonovski, Tyler Boucher, Jake Chiasson, Jorian Donovan, Tomas Hamara, Jackson Parsons, Oskar Pettersson and Djibril Toure.

An additional five players will be placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to Belleville: Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault, Cameron Crotty, Garrett Pilon and Hunter Shepard.

And four players on AHL contracts – who attended Ottawa’s camp on PTOs – will also be assigned to Belleville’s camp: Philippe Daoust, Landen Hookey, Jamieson Rees and Keean Washkurak.

Ottawa’s training camp roster now stands at 31 players, consisting of three (3) goaltenders, ten (10) defenceman and eighteen (18) forwards.

The Senators will spend the next five days of their training camp in Quebec City, with two pre-season games at Videotron Centre against the New Jersey Devils (Sunday, September 28) and the Montreal Canadiens (Tuesday, September 30).

Updated 2025-26 Senators training camp roster

Three (3) goaltenders, 2024-25 team(s): Leevi Merilainen (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Mads Sogaard (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Linus Ullmark (Ottawa – NHL).

Ten (10) defencemen, 2024-25 team(s): Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Nick Jensen (Ottawa - NHL), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa - NHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jordan Spence (Los Angeles - NHL), Lassi Thomson (Malmö - SHL), Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary - WHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Eighteen (18) forwards, 2024-25 team(s): Michael Amadio (Ottawa – NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), Nick Cousins (Ottawa - NHL), Dylan Cozens (Buffalo - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Lars Eller (Pittsburgh - NHL, Washington - NHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Ottawa - NHL), Stephen Halliday (Belleville - AHL), Hayden Hodgson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jan Jenik (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa NHL), Arthur Kaliyev (Ontario - AHL, New York Rangers - NHL), Olle Lycksell (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Philadelphia - NHL), Zack MacEwen (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa NHL), David Perron (Ottawa - NHL), Shane Pinto (Ottawa - NHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL), Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose - NHL, Ottawa - NHL).