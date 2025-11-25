Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Life is good for the Senators' prospects spending the fall of 2025 in Wisconsin.

Logan Hensler went viral earlier last week when he scored a spectacular goal after skating the length of the ice with the puck.

Blake Montgomery finished the week strong on Friday with three points in two games on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wisconsin Badgers, collectively, have suffered only two losses in regulation time in their first 14 games of the regular season. This weekend, they defeated the formidable Spartans twice. Those who follow the weekly polls know that they are clearly the team to beat in the NCAA this season.

We would be remiss in this story if we forgot to mention Bruno Idžan.

Idžan wasn't drafted in the first round like Hensler. He didn't get the chance to shine in the spotlight like Montgomery, in a season where he won the Memorial Cup. Down in Madison, Idžan is still progressing at an interesting pace.

In his ninth NCAA game, on November 15, the young Croatian forward scored his first goal. It was a nice reward for someone who is going through a learning year in every sense of the word.