Sens Set-up: Women in Sport vs Detroit Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice at home tomorrow night when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase!

Tomorrow’s game will see the Senators host their first ever Women in Sport Night presented by Canadian Tire, where they will recognize and celebrate athletes, coaches, businesswomen and staff from the Ottawa-Gatineau region for their achievements and to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

Throughout the evening, the Senators Community Foundation will be supporting Hockey 4 Youth and Ringette Canada, with mystery pucks available for purchase as part of their fundraising efforts.

Additionally, the first few thousand fans in attendance will receive their very own Brooke Henderson bobblehead as part of the night’s celebration.

In attendance at the game will be Mae Batherson of the Minnesota Frost and sister of Senators’ forward Drake Batherson. Mae will be dropping the puck as part of the pregame ceremonial face-off.

On the ice, Sens fans will get to see their newest forward in action as Fabian Zetterlund is set to suit up for the Senators for the first time as the team looks for its third straight win.

Don’t miss out on all the excitement! Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.