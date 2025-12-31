Senators and Capitals clash on New Year’s Day

Caps play Sens on second day of back-to-back for second time this season

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Senators will look to use the good fortune of a new year to turn the page and get back to their winning ways when the Washington Capitals arrive for a New Year’s Day matinee on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a big one, so it’s an opportunity for us to get off on the right foot,” said Brady Tkachuk after the team practiced on Wednesday morning. “There’s definitely a lot in [the loss to Columbus on Monday] that we’re going to learn from and be better because of it.”

“It’s been pretty good, I think we’ve handled that pretty well just by letting that go and not thinking about it too much,” said Leevi Meriläinen about how the team has regrouped after that loss.

“The next game comes so fast you have to forget. You have to learn from the past games for sure, but just let that go and move on.”

Travis Green described Wednesday’s practice as important as the Senators look to end a three-game losing streak. “Yeah, it was a good practice, lot of good energy, good puck touches, guys were sharp,” said Green. “Did some system play as well.”

Looking ahead, like the Senators have emphasized the past couple of days, spells a familiar opponent for Ottawa. The Senators travelled to Washington in late October and came away with a 7-1 win.

“There’s a lot of time spent in the coach’s room watching tape,” said Green about revisiting that game. “But it’s one game, they played the night before. It’s a long time ago too.”

The Faceoff

In the 7-1 win on Oct. 25, Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each scored twice and added assists, while Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux, David Perron, and Artem Zub all collected a pair of assists. The Senators finished three-of-four on the power play in the win.

Thursday’s game against the Capitals will mark the 12th time in franchise history that Ottawa is playing on New Year’s Day. And will be their fourth matchup against Washington on New Year’s Day — making the Capitals their most frequent opponent on Jan. 1.

Washington will play their second afternoon game in as many days after a meeting with the New York Rangers at home on Wednesday. When the Senators defeated Washington in October, they were also playing on the second day of a back-to-back.

Loose Pucks

The Senators will play 16 games in January, making it their busiest month of the 2025-26 season. The 16 games this month ties a franchise record for the most games Ottawa has ever played in January alongside 2002–03 and 2003–04. The 16 includes four back-to-backs.

The Senators wrapped up their 2025 calendar year on Monday evening against Columbus. Ottawa finished 2025 with a record of 44-30-10 in 84 games played — good for a .583 points percentage. The 44 wins and .583 points percentage were Ottawa’s best in a single calendar year since they won 46 games and posted a .619 points percentage in 2015.

Tim Stützle is riding a 10-game point streak dating back to Dec. 9 vs New Jersey. Stützle has collected 17 points over those 10 games (eight goals, nine assists). This is the second-longest point streak of Stützle’s NHL career.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

