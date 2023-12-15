Live Blog: Senators at Stars

The page has turned for the Senators from yesterday's game against the St. Louis Blues and this road trip doesn't get any easier as tonight they are set to take on the Dallas Stars. Sitting in third in the Central division and boasting the tenth best record in the NHL, Dallas has continued their recent success as one of the more consistent threats in the NHL.

Through October and November Dallas had a blistering start, earning 29 points by Dec. 1. December has been an up and down month for them as they have gone 3-3 including an 8-1 win over Tampa Bay before a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay two nights later as well as 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights before a 6-3 win over the Red Wings. The Stars have had three nights off between Detroit and now and the time off offers them plenty of time to prepare for the Sens. Led by Joe Pavelski (26) , Jason Robertson (26) , Roope Hintz (24), Matt Duchene (21) and Jamie Benn (20) all with 20+ points on the season, this Dallas team can attack from all angles.

For a team as good as they have been however, Dallas is a much better road team than they are at home, with only a 7-5-1 record at American Airlines Center. Oddly enough, the Senators have been a better road team as well this season, and looking to get back on track following their loss last night this could be a perfect storm for the Senators to come in and quiet the crowd.

The Senators have shown stretches this season of playing elite level hockey. Most notably in the four or five games before Carolina when the team won three good games and played a disciplined brand of hockey. The last two outings haven't gone the way the team would like but there is no lost confidence in what they are able to be on any given night.

Led by fearless captain Brady Tkachuk who rose to the occassion last night to try to rally the troops with his centre ice bout against Tyler Tucker. Tkachuk has 13 goals on the season already and is on pace for a career best 44 and will look to rally the team on that side of the puck here tonight. The team may well lean on their veteran leadership in Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko here as well. Both Giroux and Tarasenko are having fantastic seasons in their own right with 23 and 19 points respectively through the Sens 24 games played. Look for those two to steady the play of the top-six forwards here tonight as the Senators look to make some noise.