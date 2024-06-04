Ottawa Senators announce additions to Travis Green’s coaching staff

In conjunction with head coach Travis Green, Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has hired Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo to serve as assistant coaches on Green’s staff. Staios also announced that assistant coaches Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton, goaltending coach Justin Peters and video coach Mike King will return to the team’s coaching staff ahead of next season.

“We’re pleased to welcome both Nolan and Mike as new members of the Senators’ organization,” said Staios. “In addition to Daniel, Ben, Justin and Mike’s respective return, we’re confident that this coaching staff represents a strong blend of experience and one that will provide Travis with high-level support while they collectively lead our team going forward.”

“I’m very excited to work with this group,” said Green. “I think it represents a great combination of knowledge, coaching experience, youthfulness and playing experience, all of which are integral components to a coaching staff’s success. I’m of firm belief that we’ll be able to proactively collaborate as a group in the name of team success while establishing a winning culture.”

A Calgary native and a former first-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals, Baumgartner, 48, most recently served as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose for the past two seasons. He has previous working experience with Green, having been an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks for four-plus campaigns from 2017-18 into early 2021. Prior to his time in Vancouver, the former NHL defenceman also spent four seasons with Green as an assistant coach for Vancouver’s then AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

Yeo, 50, is a two-time NHL head coach and led the Minnesota Wild for four-plus seasons from 2011-12 through early 2016 and also served as St. Louis Blues’ bench boss for parts of three seasons beginning in Feb., 2017. The North Bay, Ont., native led the Wild’s then AHL affiliate, the Houston Aeros, to the 2011 Calder Cup Finals and has previous NHL coaching experience as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver.

The franchise’s all-time points’ leader, Alfredsson, 51, joined Jacques Martin’s bench staff when Martin was promoted to the Senators’ interim head coach position in Dec., 2023.

“Daniel’s wealth of hockey knowledge, his mindset as it relates to a standard we want to incorporate and his understanding of what it takes to win make him an invaluable compliment to both our staff and to our team,” added Green.

An Ottawa native, Sexton, 32, was promoted to the Senators’ coaching staff from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators, ahead of last season. Peters, 37, joined the team from the B-Sens midway through 2023-24 while King, 37, was originally hired prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

