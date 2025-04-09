Ottawa qualifies for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

OTTAWA – At the conclusion of tonight’s action across the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators have officially qualified for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With a record of 42-30-6 and a total of 90 points after 78 games, the Senators will officially have the chance to compete for the Stanley Cup for the 17th time. The team will be back in the nation's capital on Friday, to play its final four regular season games at Canadian Tire Centre before moving on to Round 1 Presented by Bell.

The Senators are currently working through allocating playoff tickets to our Season Seat Members and new Season Seat Members. When that process is completed, the remaining inventory of tickets will be released to Sens Insiders and to the general public.

Single game tickets should be available for sale in the April 15th – 18th window.

“We know there is a lot of interest in single game tickets and when will those go on sale to the public. Our top priority is taking care of our season seat members and adding new season seat members,” says Ottawa Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. “We have seen a significant uptake in playoff tickets from our season seat members and we have been adding new season seat members daily at a pace we haven’t seen since the last time we were in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Canadian Tire Centre will once again host the CIBC Red Zone pre-game festivities at each of the Senators’ home games throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Before each home game, three hours prior to puck drop, Gate 1 Plaza area will serve as the primary meeting place for Sens fans.

There will be the Sens Beer Garden, with food and beverage available to purchase. The Plaza will also feature live entertainment, photo stations, games, face painting, and other activations!

More information will be made available as we move closer to the end of the regular season. To stay up to date, please visit our 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs FAQ. To get more information about how to become a Season Seat Member, click here.

