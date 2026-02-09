Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for December and January

Nicolas Hebert — January 13th, 2026
Master Corporal Nicolas Hebert answered the call to serve his country at just 17 years old, enlisting in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves.
As a vehicle technician, Nick's dedication earned him a spot in the Regular Force in 2002 and a posting to Petawawa, Ontario. He went on to serve in Afghanistan, determined to serve wherever his country needed him. Tragedy struck in January 2007, when an armoured vehicle fell, leaving Nick with a broken back and a separated shoulder. But his spirit remained unbroken. Through years of recovery, relentless physical therapy, and despite pain and uncertainty, Nick refused to give up.
His perseverance paid off, as he rose to the rank of Master Corporal and earned multiple commendations. His excellence was recognized nationally as one of the top technicians in the country, reflecting not only his skill but his heart and commitment to those he served alongside.
After multiple surgeries and countless challenges, Nick was medically released from the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016. Yet, his dedication to service never ended. Today, he continues to honour his brothers and sisters in arms through his work with Veterans Affairs Canada, traveling across the country to care for the headstones of fallen heroes.