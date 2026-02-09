Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for December and January

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country

The Ottawa Senators, in partnership with Lépine Apartments, pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country through the Canadian Armed Forces by honouring them at every Ottawa Senators home game.

This season, the Ottawa Senators and Lépine Apartments are dedicating the Hero’s Ridge program to Émile Lépine, who sadly passed away at the age of 24. Émile brought joy and compassion into every room he entered, greeting the world with his signature high fives, radiant smile, and gentle heart. His spirit lives on through the countless lives he’s touched.

Here are the honourees for December and January.

Robert Hewitt — December 4th, 2025

With over 30 years of service, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Hewitt has had a distinguished career, serving in various roles domestic and abroad.

From his early days serving in a variety of positions in all batteries of the 2 Royal Canadian Horse Artillery to his posts as Troop Sergeant Major and Battery Sergeant Major, and Master Gunner at CANSOFCOM, Chief Warrant Officer Hewitt has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to his work. He has been deployed overseas, including Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In December of 2024, Chief Warrant Officer retired from the Canadian Armed Forces while serving as the Regimental Sergeant Major of the 2nd Royal Canadian Horse Artillery.

Eric Green — December 6th, 2025

Chief Warrant Officer Eric Green is a highly decorated and respected member of the Canadian Armed Forces. With over 30 years of service, Chief Warrant Officer Green has had a distinguished career, serving in various roles, including infantryman, section commander, platoon second-in-command, and acting task force sergeant major.

He has been deployed to several countries, including Somalia, Bosnia, Ethiopia, Haiti, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and has received numerous commendations and awards for his service. Chief Warrant Officer Green has also served as the ceremonial advisor for several significant events, including the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

A devoted husband and father of three adult daughters, Chief Warrant Officer Green has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and passion for his work.

Timothy Nelligan — December 9th, 2025

Major Timothy Nelligan began his military career with the Reserves, in February 1980. Over the next 15 and a half years, he would see service with the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, the Royal Canadian Regiment, the Canadian Airborne Regiment, and the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa, of which he is currently the Association Chaplain. He served across Canada, in the United States, England and Germany, achieving the rank of Warrant Officer and Company Sergeant Major.

In August 1995 he transferred to the Regular Forces, commissioned as Captain and became a Military Chaplain. He was ordained for the Royal Canadian Military Ordinariate of Canada in September of 2001 and was promoted Major in 2009. During his tenure as a Chaplain, he served in Operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Afghanistan, Germany and Kuwait. He retired in September 2015.

Claude & Jocelyne LaCasse — December 18th, 2025

Warrant Officer Claude LaCasse, CD, and Warrant Officer Jocelyne LaCasse, CD, have dedicated their careers to the Canadian Armed Forces, serving with distinction and honor. The sisters both began their military careers in 1977.

Warrant Officer Claude LaCasse began her military career in 1977 as a dental assistant, completing training at the Canadian Forces Dental Services School. She went on to serve in various roles, including as a dental hygienist, and was promoted to Warrant Officer in 1988. Throughout her career, she served in several locations, including National Defence Medical Center, Ottawa, and Petawawa.

Warrant Officer Jocelyne LaCasse, on the other hand, enlisted in the Canadian Forces in 1977 and completed basic training at CFB St-Jean, Quebec. She went on to serve as a finance clerk, instructing recruits and working in the pay office. She was promoted to Sergeant in 1988 and continued to serve in various roles, including as a pay officer and internal auditor. She earned her Warrant Officer promotion in 1999 and served in various locations, including Haiti and CFB St-Jean.

Christian Duhamel — December 20th, 2025

Master Warrant Officer Christian Duhamel is a distinguished veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Master Warrant Officer Duhamel joined the Forces in 1979 and has spent over four decades serving his country with distinction.

Throughout his career, he has developed a strong background in electronic warfare and communications and has been deployed to several international operations. Specifically, he served in Italy as part of Operation ALLIED FORCE in support of Bosnia and Afghanistan as part of Operations APOLLO and ATHENA, as well as in Resolute Bay, Canada as part of Operation NANOOK 11.

After retiring from the Regular Force, Master Warrant Officer Duhamel continues to serve in the Reserves as a military advisor and coordinator for the Cadet Organizations of Canada. He is passionate about helping young people develop their leadership and citizenship skills and is proud to be making a difference in their lives.

Steve Downer — December 23rd, 2025

Retired Sergeant Steve Downer, a 20-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who served with 2 Combat Engineer Regiment in Petawawa and Mapping and Charting Establishment in Ottawa. Throughout his service, he deployed to Cyprus, Kuwait, Bosnia and with Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in Honduras. He now lives in Ottawa with his wife Celine.

Scott Oikle — December 29th, 2025

Major Scott Oikle is a decorated officer with the Canadian Armed Forces. With a career spanning over three decades, Major Oikle has served with distinction, including deployments to Afghanistan and supporting domestic operations. He retired from the Regular Forces in 2021, continued as a reservist and currently serves as Officer Commanding of the Communications and Electronics Museum at Canadian Forces Base Kingston.

Major Oikle is also a loving husband and father, and credits his wife Sabine and their two sons, Adam and Sebastian, for their support throughout his military career and that as a published author.

Brian Comeau — January 1st, 2026

Retired Sergeant Brian Comeau was born in Halifax and grew up in Digby, Nova Scotia. Brian joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1987 as a Supply Tech. He met his wife, Cindy, in Edmonton, Alberta, and they've been together for 36 years.

Throughout his career, Brian supported domestic and international operations including deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo, and Israel, where he completed three overseas tours. He even got to play hockey against the Israeli men's national team in 1991... and they won! After his medical release in 2006, Brian and his wife moved to Carleton Place, where they're proud members of the Captain A. Roy Brown Branch 192 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Matthew Thorp — January 5th, 2026

Corporal Matthew Thorp joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2006. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Ukraine in 2021. A former Artillery Warrant Officer, he trained and mentored countless soldiers through a long career in the Primary Reserves. Now a Geomatics Technician in the Regular Force, Corporal Thorp continues to serve Canada with over 19 years of service.

Christopher W. Rambharose — January 10th, 2026

Christopher W. Rambharose served Canada for 21 years with The Royal Canadian Regiment and Canadian Special Operations Forces, completing six combat tours in Afghanistan and multiple high-risk global deployments. He is a highly decorated veteran, receiving honours including the Star of Military Valour and the Order of Military Merit.

Medically released in 2022, Christopher overcame significant operational stress injuries and traumatic brain injuries through resilience, sport, and structured recovery. Today, he dedicates his life to mentoring veterans and serving members, supporting PTSD recovery, transition to civilian life, and advancing research into blast-related brain injuries.

Nicolas Hebert — January 13th, 2026

Master Corporal Nicolas Hebert answered the call to serve his country at just 17 years old, enlisting in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves.

As a vehicle technician, Nick's dedication earned him a spot in the Regular Force in 2002 and a posting to Petawawa, Ontario. He went on to serve in Afghanistan, determined to serve wherever his country needed him. Tragedy struck in January 2007, when an armoured vehicle fell, leaving Nick with a broken back and a separated shoulder. But his spirit remained unbroken. Through years of recovery, relentless physical therapy, and despite pain and uncertainty, Nick refused to give up.

His perseverance paid off, as he rose to the rank of Master Corporal and earned multiple commendations. His excellence was recognized nationally as one of the top technicians in the country, reflecting not only his skill but his heart and commitment to those he served alongside.

After multiple surgeries and countless challenges, Nick was medically released from the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016. Yet, his dedication to service never ended. Today, he continues to honour his brothers and sisters in arms through his work with Veterans Affairs Canada, traveling across the country to care for the headstones of fallen heroes.

Mark Lamont — January 17th, 2026

Chief Warrant Officer Mark 'Buck' Lamont served nearly 41 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, beginning with the West Nova Scotia Regiment and the Royal Canadian Regiment, including service with the Canadian Airborne Regiment, before transitioning to a 32-year career in the Royal Canadian Air Force as an Aero-Engine Technician. His service spanned numerous squadrons and units across the country, reflecting a rare and distinguished cross-environment career.

Known for his calm leadership and dedication to mentoring others, Buck earned deep respect throughout the ranks. Since retiring in 2021, he continues to serve the veteran community, volunteering as a guitar instructor with Music Healing Veterans to support healing, connection, and purpose beyond the uniform.

Luc Thellend — January 24th, 2026

Master Corporal Luc Thellend served Canada for 30 years, dedicating his entire military career to the Communications trade. His final posting was with 76 Communications Group in Ottawa. He also served with the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22nd Regiment in Quebec, supported domestic operations during the Oka crisis in the Montréal area alongside Québec authorities, and deployed internationally on United Nations missions in various locations. We are proud to recognize Master Corporal Thellend’s service and commitment.

Caroline Bouchard — January 25th, 2026

Retired Corporal Caroline Bouchard. Caroline dedicated 21 years to the Canadian Armed Forces, serving as a Medical Technician and Preventative Medicine Technician.

She deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, where she was injured in a rocket attack on Kandahar Airfield, and to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, providing critical medical support on humanitarian flights between Haiti and Canada. Caroline's dedication to her country and her community has been exemplary.

Now retired, Caroline continues to serve through her volunteer work with Make a Wish Canada and the PepperPod, a retreat center for women in the Canadian veteran community.

Sylvain Laforce — January 28th, 2026

Retired Warrant Officer Sylvain Laforce. Sylvain proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 33 years, from 1985 to 2019, as a Mobile Support Equipment (MSE) operator including 13 years as part of Canadian Special Operations Force Command (CANSOFCOM).  During his career, he was stationed at numerous locations across Canada, abroad in Germany and had the opportunity to deploy to various parts of the world, including Haiti and Bosnia.

Daniel Williamson — January 31st, 2026

Retired Corporal Daniel (Danny) Williamson proudly served for 15 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force.  Danny finished off his career as a Flight Engineer serving with 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, as well as postings with 427 Special Operation Aviation Squadron and the Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment in Ottawa.  During his career, Danny supported numerous domestic and international exercises.

The Royal Canadian Legion graciously supports this initiative by giving CAF families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured during an Ottawa Senators home game. We look forward to standing side-by-side with you to honour our heroes at an upcoming game!

