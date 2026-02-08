Eller eyes first taste of Olympics

Team Denmark participating in second-ever Olympics

GettyImages-2256605453

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Lars Eller has pretty much done it all since being drafted 13th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2007.

The centre has played close to 1200 games — plus more than 100 more in the playoffs, scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for the Washington Capitals along the way — and has suited up for seven teams, bringing his two-way prowess and versatility to each.

But the Rødovre, Denmark native does have one more box to check: representing his country in the Olympics. He’ll check that box on Thursday, when he faces off against Senators teammate Tim Stützle and Team Germany at 3:10 p.m. EST.

“It’s one of those things in my career I haven’t had a chance to try, I feel like I’ve tried almost everything else,” Eller told Sens360 before leaving for Italy.

“It’ll be a cool thing to check off the list, and playing best-on-best with the national team, I haven’t had a chance to experience that before. I’ve played World Championships, but it’s never been all the best players, right? So just that fact, that we get to measure ourselves up against other nations, see where we stand, that’s a big motivation factor.”

The Danes have come a long way since 1949, when they were defeated 47-0 by Canada in their first appearance on the international hockey stage. Team Denmark punched their ticket to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing for the first time in the program’s history, but NHL players were eventually held out of those games due to concerns around COVID-19.

Eller captained the Danes back to Olympic qualification with wins over Great Britain, Norway, and Japan during a qualification tournament in Norway before the 2024–25 NHL season began. Eller tied for the team and division lead in points, with two goals and two assists through those three games.

The first — and as of now, the only — Danish player to win the Stanley Cup, Eller captained a group including Nikolaj Ehlers, Jonas Røndbjerg, Frederik Anderson, Mads Søgaard, and Nicklas Jensen (a former Canucks first-rounder, not his Senators teammate) during that qualification tournament.

All will return in Milan — plus Tampa Bay winger Oliver Bjorkstrand — along with an assortment of Danes playing in leagues like the AHL (Oscar Fisker-Molgaard), the Finnish Liiga (Alexander True and Joachim Blichfeld), the DEL (Patrick Russell), the SHL (Mikkel Aagaard), and others across Europe.

While Søgaard was up with the Senators in January, the two Senators had a chance to catch up and talk to each other about their excitement for the tournament. “It’s close to kind of the same roster, so it’ll be good to reconnect with a lot of those guys that were a part of qualifying with us,” said Eller.

“A lot of those guys will be there again, and they get to reap the rewards of what they did a year-and-a-half ago. From a bigger perspective, it’s been an even longer journey for a lot of guys. And for me too, some of them I played national team with them growing up for many, many tournaments and games, so that’s really cool.”

Indeed, Eller’s journey with the national team started more than two decades ago. As a 17-year-old, he scored twice and added five assists to help in Denmark’s first-ever promotion to the top division of the World Junior Championship.

Now 36, and with over 65 career games as a “Danish Lion” (an ironic team nickname given Eller’s own as “The Tiger”), Eller will don the national team’s sweater at the Olympics for the first time ever.

622553381_17978707841973252_6242600530225528715_n
GettyImages-1149078748
GettyImages-1142936355
GettyImages-532588028
/

Denmark, while still a Scandinavian country, doesn’t receive the harsh winters of its northern neighbours Norway and Sweden. It has mild winters and a relatively flat terrain, making conditions less than ideal for the sports you’ll see in Italy.

While the country sent an all-time high of 62 Olympians to Beijing in 2022, that represented roughly 40 per cent of the Olympians they’ve ever sent to Winter Olympics in the nation’s history.

They’ve brought home just one medal, a historic silver for the women’s curling team in 1998 at Nagano. 39 Danes are set to make up the contingent this February. 25 are from the men’s hockey team, and five are from the women’s curling team.

“We don’t have a lot of mountains in Denmark, so there’s not a lot of skiers and stuff like that,” laughed Eller. Still, he recalled fond memories of watching the Winter Olympics on television growing up.

“I remember watching [the Nagano Olympics], and I remember watching the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, and I certainly remember watching the 2006 Olympics in Turin on TV,” said Eller.

“2010 in Vancouver, I remember, every Olympics is pretty memorable. You remember flashes and players from those eras, so that’s pretty cool to think back on that, and now you’re going to be on that stage yourself.”

Eller, who was eight during those 1998 Olympics in Nagano, will be creating similar memories for his young children in Milan, who will be travelling to the Olympics with he and his wife Julie.

“I don’t know how much time there’s going to be for exploring, so I think I think feeling the Olympic atmosphere and what it’s like to be a part of that, and just seeing a new city that I’ve never seen before,” said Eller about what he’s looking forward to in Milan.

“And playing some best-on-best hockey. I’m excited about all those things.”

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Stutzle, Senators recover to defeat Flyers in OT

Sens look for one last win before Olympic break

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

Giroux breaks tie late, Senators end Penguins’ winning streak at 6

Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

Ullmark returns as Sens wrap up homestand

‘We’ve got to reset and do it again’

Stützle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche

Sens face heavy test with Avalanche in town

Tuning out the white noise amid a Canadian winter

Xavier Bourgault returns to Ottawa

Halliday has 3 points, Senators score 7 to cruise past Golden Knights

Sens look to snap out of skid against Vegas

Mayor of Ottawa proclaims Jan. 24 as Jacques Martin Day 

Sens shuffle lineup ahead of meeting with Canes

Jacques Martin, a great teacher of the game

Major partnership between the Ottawa Senators and Hockey Outaouais