Halliday, Shepard loaned to Belleville

On the first day of the Olympic break, Stephen Halliday and Hunter Shepard headed to Belleville.

Unlike NHL teams, AHL teams will not be taking a break in the coming weeks. The Belleville Senators will play seven games between now and the Olympic tournament final on Sunday, February 22.

The B-Sens will complete a seven-game road trip on Friday when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. Between Saturday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 18, they will play four games in front of their fans.

Halliday returns to Belleville after a streak in which he collected five points—four goals and one assist—in five NHL games. He had his first career three-point game on January 25 in a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

During his most recent stint in the AHL in early January, the left-handed center scored seven points—one goal and six assists—in five games.

Shepard traveled to Philadelphia to help out the Senators on Thursday. He was the backup goalie during the game against the Flyers, while Linus Ullmark was sidelined with a virus. In 14 games with Belleville this season, the veteran has a 6-6-2 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.