Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT

The set up:

For the second time in the first 10 games, and the last time at Canadian Tire Centre this season, the Senators are set to play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators look to get back in the win column after falling to LA on Thursday and are seeking some crucial divisional points along the way that could make a difference down the stretch of the season.

The Senators come into tonight boasting the fourth ranked offence in the NHL, averaging 3.78 goals per game. Led by the trio of Vladimir Tarasenko, Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each with 10 points, the Senators will look to keep that alive here tonight while limiting mistakes.

The team has battled through adversity of late with the latest tough hand being dealt that they will be without forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic for the foreseeable future after suffering injuries in the team's last outing. That won't be an excuse tonight or going forward as the character of this team is that it's not one to feel sorry for themselves. Look for the group to rally together here tonight and try to get the best of Tampa Bay again.

The Lightning come into this battle looking to get back in the win column themselves, having lost two straight. However, to say this Tampa Bay team has exceeded expectations through 10 games would be putting it lightly. A team that hass been playing without their superstar goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, that was supposed to struggle dearly in his absence, somehow finds themselves just two points behind second place in the Atlantice division.

Led by their usual suspects of Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, Bradyen Point, and Victor Hedman with 11, 10, 10, 10 and 9 points respectively, the Senators will have their hands full slowing them down. However, with each additional game the young defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker, Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo play the more confident they become in their game which helps the cause in slowing down these explosive offences. In the meantime look for Jake Sanderson and Jakob Chychrun to carry the bulk of the defensive load tonight and establish the Sens systems.