Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT

Game Day 5: OTT at PIT

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Forever a Senator

Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT

Norris is set to return

Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Welcome back Alfie

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators sign defenceman Toure

There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

For the second time in the first 10 games, and the last time at Canadian Tire Centre this season, the Senators are set to play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators look to get back in the win column after falling to LA on Thursday and are seeking some crucial divisional points along the way that could make a difference down the stretch of the season.

The Senators come into tonight boasting the fourth ranked offence in the NHL, averaging 3.78 goals per game. Led by the trio of Vladimir Tarasenko, Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each with 10 points, the Senators will look to keep that alive here tonight while limiting mistakes.

The team has battled through adversity of late with the latest tough hand being dealt that they will be without forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic for the foreseeable future after suffering injuries in the team's last outing. That won't be an excuse tonight or going forward as the character of this team is that it's not one to feel sorry for themselves. Look for the group to rally together here tonight and try to get the best of Tampa Bay again.

The Lightning come into this battle looking to get back in the win column themselves, having lost two straight. However, to say this Tampa Bay team has exceeded expectations through 10 games would be putting it lightly. A team that hass been playing without their superstar goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, that was supposed to struggle dearly in his absence, somehow finds themselves just two points behind second place in the Atlantice division.

Led by their usual suspects of Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, Bradyen Point, and Victor Hedman with 11, 10, 10, 10 and 9 points respectively, the Senators will have their hands full slowing them down. However, with each additional game the young defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker, Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo play the more confident they become in their game which helps the cause in slowing down these explosive offences. In the meantime look for Jake Sanderson and Jakob Chychrun to carry the bulk of the defensive load tonight and establish the Sens systems.

Roster report:

The Senators recalled forwards Roby Jarventie and Zack MacEwen from Belleville this morning. Below is how they lined up during morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Head coach D.J. Smith mentioned that both Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will be out indefinitely as they rehab from injuries sustained during the game against the LA Kings. Smith did confirm that Kastelic likely suffered a high ankle sprain rather than any sort of fracture which they feared a possibility at the time of his collision on Thursday. Additionally, defenceman Artem Zub remains out of the line-up tonight as he recovers from an upper body injury.

Who to watch:

With the Senators looking to pick up a big divisional win here tonight they'll need to look no further than their captain. Now in his sixth NHL season, Brady Tkachuk has built a reputation for doing whatever it takes to give his team the best chance possible to win. That was no different the last time these two teams saw eachother just two weeks ago when Tkachuk was the difference maker potting two goals of his own while adding a helper to give the Sens the 5-2 victory at home.

Tkachuk is pacing the Sens with six goals this season, and playing alongside Tim Stützle and Mathieu Joseph tonight he will have a lot of speed beside him to pose an issue for the Lightning. Look for the top line to be an imposing force all night long led by the captain as he looks to add to his goal total here tonight.

Beach Party at Canadian Tire Centre:

Summer may be behind us but we're keeping the party going tonight at Canadian Tire Centre with our Beach Party night! The party begins at 4 p.m. on the plaza where there will be a tent set up offering $5 beer. Additionally, fans will find food offerings, trivia, prizes and more!

Be sure to arrive early as the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a Senators branded visor! Through out the game fans can also expect fun beach themed activations, including finding out what the rest of the Senators chose in this edition of 'Start, Bench, Cut: Beach Day' where whe guys chose between a pair of sunglasses, a cooler, and a football for their perfect beach day.

Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, tonight's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet One. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on radio in English and French respectively.