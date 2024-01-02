Game Day 5: OTT at VAN

The set up:

The Senators kick off their second five-game road trip in the last month tonight against Vancouver. Looking to avenge the 5-2 loss Vancouver dealt at Canadian Tire Centre back on Nov. 9, the Senators will have their work cut out for them against on the NHL's best teams.

Winners in three of their last four, the Senators will look to continue their attack from all angles approach prioritizing controlling the neutral zone and being aggressive in the offensive zone. Slowing down Vancouver's offence is easier said than doen, but having Thomas Chabot back in the fold makes the task much more manageable.

Vancouver hardly needs an introduction as the number one offence (3.78 GF/G) and number three defence (2.56 GA/G) in the NHL coming into tonight. The Canucks will look to bounce back after Philadelphia ended their nine-game point streak in their last outing. Led by J.T. Miller (48), Quinn Hughes (45), Elias Pettersson (43), and Brock Boeser (38), all over one point per game this season, this Vancouver team can score in bunches. The Senators will be tasked with slowing Hughes down who is currently on a four-game point streak.