Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT

The set up:

The first of two meet ups this season, and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are set to face-off against the LA Kings and will welcome back a familiar face when they do. The expected starting goaltender for the Kings is Cam Talbot, who spent last season in Ottawa following a trade with the Minnesota Wild. While Talbot struggled to find consistency through battling injuries last season, he seems to be off to a good start in LA, posting four wins in seven games with a 0.914% save perventage and only a 2.47 goals against average.

The Kings, currently tied for third in the Western Conference will pose a good challenge for the Senators. Led by Kevin Fiala, captain Anze Kopitar, and Adrian Kempe with 30 points between the trio, will be key for the Senators to slow down. Additionally, their top four defensive pairings of Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy and Vladislav Gavrikov are as good as any in the NHL and will look to lock down the Senators top-five ranked offensive output.

The Senators will be keen to put Talbot to the test as both sides know the tricks of the other quite well after a full year of practice together. Captain Brady Tkachuk is coming off a strong outing against Pittsburgh in which he potted two goals, including a sensational goal to put the Senators up 4-1 late in the contest. Of course, having the likes of Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko in the fold with 28 points between the three is going to be a lot for the Kings to handle. However, the true secret weapon of the Senators right now may just be their rookie centre, Ridly Greig who has quietly had an incredible start to the season and continues to show that he belongs in the NHL ranks.

Expect a full wire-to-wire battle here tonight!