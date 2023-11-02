Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at PIT
Game Day 5: OTT at NYI
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Forever a Senator
Game Day 5: DET vs OTT
Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT
Norris is set to return
Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT
Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations
Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club
Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters
Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster
Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the LA Kings

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The first of two meet ups this season, and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators are set to face-off against the LA Kings and will welcome back a familiar face when they do. The expected starting goaltender for the Kings is Cam Talbot, who spent last season in Ottawa following a trade with the Minnesota Wild. While Talbot struggled to find consistency through battling injuries last season, he seems to be off to a good start in LA, posting four wins in seven games with a 0.914% save perventage and only a 2.47 goals against average.

The Kings, currently tied for third in the Western Conference will pose a good challenge for the Senators. Led by Kevin Fiala, captain Anze Kopitar, and Adrian Kempe with 30 points between the trio, will be key for the Senators to slow down. Additionally, their top four defensive pairings of Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy and Vladislav Gavrikov are as good as any in the NHL and will look to lock down the Senators top-five ranked offensive output.

The Senators will be keen to put Talbot to the test as both sides know the tricks of the other quite well after a full year of practice together. Captain Brady Tkachuk is coming off a strong outing against Pittsburgh in which he potted two goals, including a sensational goal to put the Senators up 4-1 late in the contest. Of course, having the likes of Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko in the fold with 28 points between the three is going to be a lot for the Kings to handle. However, the true secret weapon of the Senators right now may just be their rookie centre, Ridly Greig who has quietly had an incredible start to the season and continues to show that he belongs in the NHL ranks.

Expect a full wire-to-wire battle here tonight!

Roster report:

The Senators held an optional skate today at Canadian Tire Centre. Below is how they are projected to line up tonight:

Head coach D.J. Smith mentioned that defenceman Artem Zub has not been cleared to play just yet and will remain out tonight and Nikolas Matinpalo will get the nod.

Who to watch:

First in rookie points, first in rookie plus-minus, tied for fourth in rookie goals and fourth in rookie hits...to say that Ridly Greig had an explosive October is just scratching the surface.

The 21-year old forward came into this season looking to prove that he belongs in the NHL and he is doing that and then some. Leading the team in plus-minus, success seems to be following Greig regardless of who he plays with. While skating in between Mathieu Joseph and Vladimir Tarasenko through the Senators first seven games, the trio combined for seven goals and 12 assists. In their last outing he lined up alongside Joseph and Dominik Kubalik and the result, a goal for Greig and Kubalik scored his first of the season!

Greig made an extremely convincing case for the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, which in the end was awarded to Lukáš Dostál of the Anaheim Ducks. However, if October is any indicator it may just be the start of his Calder Trophy campaign. Tonight begins November, let's see what Greig comes up with!

CAF night at Canadian Tire Centre:

A long standing tradition here at Canadian Tire Centre makes it's return with CAF night presented by Canadian Tire. A night where we honour the men, women and families of the Canadian Armed Forces that is widely celebrated across the NHL but started right here in Ottawa during the 2003-04 NHL season. 

Fans can expect a few celebrations of Canadian Armed Forces throughout the evening including a ceremony prior to the playing of the Canadian national anthem. Be sure to be in your seats as we all celebrate those who protect our freedom!

Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, TSN5 will be providing the English broadcast while RDS will be live with the French broadcast. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on radio in English and French respectively.