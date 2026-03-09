Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

25-year-old forward playing some of best hockey one year after trade from Sabres

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Dylan Cozens has found his comfort zone. 

A year after he was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, the 25-year-old forward is playing some of the best hockey of his career. 

"I'm getting more comfortable with the guys, getting more comfortable with the systems and getting back to my game and playing how I want to play," Cozens said. "I think I kind of got back to that and I think the more comfortable I am, the more confidence I have."

Cozens has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 62 games. He is on a four-game point streak (five goals, one assist) with the Senators visiting the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). 

Last season, he had 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games between Buffalo and Ottawa.

"He's a good player, a big body that shoots well and competes hard," Senators coach Travis Green said. "He's got good hands; there's a lot to like about him. He can play anywhere, he can play wing, he can play center. It's hard to find big-body centerman that are like him, so we like him a lot."

Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft were traded to the Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on March 7, 2025, prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. He was in his fifth season with Buffalo after he was selected in the first round (No. 7) of the 2019 NHL Draft. 

"I was really excited last year coming to Ottawa and being in a playoff push and playing in those big games," Cozens said. "Obviously, I wasn't playing big games before that, so there was a lot of excitement last year playing those games and it's just fun playing those right now. Those big games mean a lot, where every game matters, every point matters, so I'm enjoying it a lot right now."

Ottawa qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017 and lost the Eastern Conference First Round in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cozens had a goal and assist in his only NHL playoff series to date. 

The Senators (31-22-9) are once again in the playoff hunt, five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the East, and are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games with Cozens in a top-six role between captain Brady Tkachuk and right wing Ridly Greig

"He's great, he's obviously a very talented player and I think he's an even better person off the ice," Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. "As soon as he came in, he kind of fit right into the group and got along with everybody and we're obviously very happy to have him.

"When you come in to a new team, you don't know many guys, and also you're coming in right during a playoff stretch, so you're not really adapting to anything. You're really just getting thrown right into the mix. He's a great teammate, a great guy to play with every day. He brings good energy at the rink, and his game just speaks for himself."

Cozens (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is a rare mixture of size and skill. He was highly touted entering the League in 2020-21 and had an NHL career-high 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 81 games for the Sabres in 2022-23. His production dropped the next two seasons with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 79 games in 2023-24 and 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games prior to the trade.

The Senators were extremely welcoming of Cozens, believing he could become a big piece of a Stanley Cup contending team.

"I think we've taken some big steps," Cozens said. "Me personally, I think I've gotten back to where I want to be and where I want my game to be at. And I think as a group, we've gotten better and better as we've gone on and learned our systems better and learned the way we need to play. I think every night we go out there, we have a chance to win."

Cozens said he is better equipped for the playoff drive this season after being dropped into a similar situation a year ago. Ottawa forward Drake Batherson helped him make the adjustment by welcoming him into his home. 

"I have been traded before and I figured him coming in here last year, coming to live with me would make it a little easier transition," Batherson said. "He's been a lot more comfortable this year, getting to know all the guys better and spending a lot of time with the buys before the season as well. He's been playing great. He does so much. He can win draws, he skates, he's physical, wins battles and he can score too. He's a huge factor for us, big time."

