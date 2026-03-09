Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

Ottawa qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017 and lost the Eastern Conference First Round in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cozens had a goal and assist in his only NHL playoff series to date.

The Senators (31-22-9) are once again in the playoff hunt, five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the East, and are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games with Cozens in a top-six role between captain Brady Tkachuk and right wing Ridly Greig.

"He's great, he's obviously a very talented player and I think he's an even better person off the ice," Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. "As soon as he came in, he kind of fit right into the group and got along with everybody and we're obviously very happy to have him.

"When you come in to a new team, you don't know many guys, and also you're coming in right during a playoff stretch, so you're not really adapting to anything. You're really just getting thrown right into the mix. He's a great teammate, a great guy to play with every day. He brings good energy at the rink, and his game just speaks for himself."

Cozens (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is a rare mixture of size and skill. He was highly touted entering the League in 2020-21 and had an NHL career-high 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 81 games for the Sabres in 2022-23. His production dropped the next two seasons with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 79 games in 2023-24 and 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games prior to the trade.

The Senators were extremely welcoming of Cozens, believing he could become a big piece of a Stanley Cup contending team.

"I think we've taken some big steps," Cozens said. "Me personally, I think I've gotten back to where I want to be and where I want my game to be at. And I think as a group, we've gotten better and better as we've gone on and learned our systems better and learned the way we need to play. I think every night we go out there, we have a chance to win."

Cozens said he is better equipped for the playoff drive this season after being dropped into a similar situation a year ago. Ottawa forward Drake Batherson helped him make the adjustment by welcoming him into his home.

"I have been traded before and I figured him coming in here last year, coming to live with me would make it a little easier transition," Batherson said. "He's been a lot more comfortable this year, getting to know all the guys better and spending a lot of time with the buys before the season as well. He's been playing great. He does so much. He can win draws, he skates, he's physical, wins battles and he can score too. He's a huge factor for us, big time."