Senators visit Toronto for Saturday night clash

Sens lost 7-5 to Leafs in December

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

A Saturday night in Toronto will be the backdrop for the Senators and Leafs as they jockey for position in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sens enter Saturday seven points back of Boston for the second wild card spot, and one point ahead of the Leafs.

“Obviously a fun building to play in, Toronto, close to home. Obviously we need these points as well, so it’s an important game for our team,” said Nick Cousins, who will skate in his 700th career NHL game.

“These guys are right there with us in the standings, and I think just for us as a team, we’ve got to get back on track. I thought last game we were so-so, but obviously a fun building to play in, lots of energy in this barn, they’re right there with us in the standings, so a good matchup with us, and nice to be on the road with the boys.”

Cousins skated alongside Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto on the third line during morning skate. Saturday also spells a milestone for Amadio, who will play in his 500th career NHL game.

“It’s pretty special,” said Michael Amadio after morning skate. “It’s a great opportunity to play in the NHL every night, so nothing’s for granted, and it’s just a special accomplishment.”

Amadio, Cousins, and Pinto have skated just shy of 100 minutes together at 5-on-5 this season. They sport a 70.57 expected goals-for percentage, according to Natural Stat Trick, and have been on the ice for two goals for versus one against.

“We’ve been able to get some chemistry going the last little bit here,” said Amadio. “So, exciting game tonight, I know it’s a big one for the standings, so just got to make sure that we come ready to go.”

The stage is set for the second battle of Ontario to kick off the Sens five-game road trip.

Loose Pucks

The Senators have picked up a point in six of their last seven games, winning five of them. 

After the 20-day Olympic break, the Senators will play their fifth and final game of February on Saturday — the fewest they’ve ever played in a year in which the NHL paused its regular season schedule.

The Faceoff

The Senators swept the regular season series with the Leafs last year but fell in six games in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Toronto won 7-5 in their first meeting this year, which was both team’s first game after the Christmas break.

The Leafs came up short to the Lightning (4-2) and Panthers (5-1) during a swing through Florida after the Olympic break.

Watch and Listen

Watch: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, TVAS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

