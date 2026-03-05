Sens head to Calgary for final game before deadline

Sens defeated Calgary 4-3 in a shootout in first meeting of season

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The annual trade deadline buzz will fade away — at least for a few hours — on Thursday night, as the Senators continue their western road trip with a visit to Calgary. 

The Senators are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton and have picked up points in eight of their last nine games. They enter Thursday six points back of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s part of the season, I think guys get used to it,” said Green of the deadline talk that has dominated Canadian airwaves over the past week. “It’s a bit of an exciting time of year, quite honestly. Coaches, players watch to see what’s happening around the league. I think you get used to it as a player and a coach.”

“It’s a crazy week, but for us, it’s just leaving the distractions, all the rumours, and just going out there and playing and doing our jobs and finding a way to get two points,” said Brady Tkachuk.

“First and foremost, we’re playing in the best league in the world, so it’s all about having fun, embracing these big games, embracing these moments, and we’re going to be in these games for the rest of the season. So, the team that enjoys it the most is the team that’s going to have the most success.”

Green wouldn’t commit to any lineup changes for his team, speaking to media after the Senators took morning skate in Calgary. He reiterated that his team was in a similar spot in the standings last year, that they have full belief they can leap into a playoff spot, and are taking a game-by-game approach.

One Senator especially excited for the game is Ridly Greig, who grew up in nearby Lethbridge. “It’s great, I always have a lot of fun here, certainly a lot of family in the building here tonight, so it’ll be cool,” said Greig.

“There’s a lot of farm people all scattered around southern Alberta, so they’re all travelling up for the game… dead summer they’re probably not going to want to leave the farm too much, in the winter now, they definitely have a little more time to get away.”

Loose Pucks

Linus Ullmark stopped 32 shots against Edmonton — tying a season high for the most saves he’s had in a game this season (he also had 32 saves at Vegas on Nov. 26).

Ottawa’s three remaining games on this road trip – at Calgary, Seattle and Vancouver — will mark their final games outside of the Eastern Time Zone this season. Starting with their March 11 contest at home against the Montreal Canadiens, the final 19 games of Ottawa’s season will all take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

Tim Stützle enters Thursday’s game in Calgary riding a 10-game point streak dating back to Jan. 24 against Carolina. During this current streak, Stützle has compiled six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

Stützle already has a 13-game point streak this season, which he accomplished from Dec. 9 – Jan. 5. When Stützle picked up his first assist of the night on Tuesday in Edmonton, he joined Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza as the only players in franchise history with multiple 10-game point streaks in the same season. Stützle is just the fourth NHL player to record two separate 10-game point streaks in the 2025-26 season.

The Faceoff

If Ullmark starts Thursday, it would be his fifth straight start (his fourth straight coming out of the Olympic break). Ullmark is 3-0-2 since returning from a leave of absence and 7-0-3 dating back to Dec. 11.

The Senators have won three straight games against the Calgary Flames, dating back to Nov. 25, 2024. All three of Ottawa’s wins over Calgary during this streak have been one-goal victories, with two requiring extra time.

A win on Thursday in Calgary would match Ottawa’s longest winning streak against the Flames. The Senators won four straight games against Calgary during the 2020-21 season – from March 7, 2021 — April 19, 2021.

