Foegele joins Sens in Seattle

Warren Foegele will make his Ottawa Senators debut on Saturday night as the Senators visit the Kraken. The 6-foot-2 winger skated on the fourth line with Lars Eller and Fabian Zetterlund on Saturday morning in Seattle during morning skate.

“It’s been a pretty wild 48 hours, I loved my time in LA, just a great group of guys there, had a lot of fun with those guys,” said Foegele, who was acquired by Ottawa on Thursday evening.

“Obviously going to miss them, and super excited for this new opportunity. The guys here seem great and just watching some games, I think it’s a style that kind of brings me back to my roots. Kind of similar to playing in Carolina, and kind of fits the mold of the player that I am. Just super excited for this opportunity.”

Jordan Spence said that he and Foegele became good friends over the past two seasons in Los Angeles and described him as a forward who pays close attention to both ends of the ice.

“He works hard, he’s fast, he grinds whenever he’s on the ice. Last year he was putting the puck in the net as well, so I think with him [playing a lot of] 5-on-5 and how well we’re doing, I think [we’re] going to adapt really well with him. His physicality is one of his biggest things as well, we’re all pumped to have him.”

“Yeah, you know, I just try to use my speed and try to play north-south, try to be reliable on the ice, I take a lot of pride in being a 200-foot player, and just doing anything I can to help the team win,” said Foegele.

Travis Green said the messaging he gave to Foegele was to keep it simple and not to overthink things in his first game with the team. “I know he’s fast, I know he plays a very direct game, he’s played a lot of playoff hockey,” said Green of what he knows of the 29-year-old. “He’s a good player.”