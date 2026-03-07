Foegele joins Sens in Seattle

Senators add winger to lineup before meeting with Kraken

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Warren Foegele will make his Ottawa Senators debut on Saturday night as the Senators visit the Kraken. The 6-foot-2 winger skated on the fourth line with Lars Eller and Fabian Zetterlund on Saturday morning in Seattle during morning skate.

“It’s been a pretty wild 48 hours, I loved my time in LA, just a great group of guys there, had a lot of fun with those guys,” said Foegele, who was acquired by Ottawa on Thursday evening.

“Obviously going to miss them, and super excited for this new opportunity. The guys here seem great and just watching some games, I think it’s a style that kind of brings me back to my roots. Kind of similar to playing in Carolina, and kind of fits the mold of the player that I am. Just super excited for this opportunity.”

Jordan Spence said that he and Foegele became good friends over the past two seasons in Los Angeles and described him as a forward who pays close attention to both ends of the ice.

“He works hard, he’s fast, he grinds whenever he’s on the ice. Last year he was putting the puck in the net as well, so I think with him [playing a lot of] 5-on-5 and how well we’re doing, I think [we’re] going to adapt really well with him. His physicality is one of his biggest things as well, we’re all pumped to have him.”

“Yeah, you know, I just try to use my speed and try to play north-south, try to be reliable on the ice, I take a lot of pride in being a 200-foot player, and just doing anything I can to help the team win,” said Foegele.

Travis Green said the messaging he gave to Foegele was to keep it simple and not to overthink things in his first game with the team. “I know he’s fast, I know he plays a very direct game, he’s played a lot of playoff hockey,” said Green of what he knows of the 29-year-old. “He’s a good player.”

Warren Foegele is set to make his debut as a Sen against the Kraken.

Loose Pucks

At just 29 years old, Foegele comes to Ottawa with 86 career playoff games under his belt — third most of any player on the Senators roster behind Claude Giroux and Lars Eller.

The Senators are currently enjoying their best 10-game stretch of the 2025-26 season, posting a 7-1-2 record (16 points) since January 25. Their previous best record over any 10-game period this season was a 6-1-3 run (15 points) from Oct. 30 – Nov. 22.

Ottawa’s two remaining games on this road trip – at Seattle and Vancouver – will mark their final games outside of the Eastern Time Zone this season. Starting with their March 11 contest at home against the Montreal Canadiens, the final 19 games of Ottawa’s season will all take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

Tim Stützle enters Saturday’s game in Seattle riding a 11-game point streak dating back to Jan. 24 against Carolina. During this current streak, Stützle has compiled seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. 

Stützle already has a 13-game point streak this season, which he accomplished from Dec. 9 – Jan. 5. When Stützle picked up his first assist of the night on Tuesday in Edmonton, he joined Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza as the only players in franchise history with multiple 10-game point streaks in the same season.

When he scored an empty-net goal Thursday night in Calgary, Tim Stützle moved within seven points of Radek Bonk for seventh place on the Senators' all-time scoring list.

The Faceoff

The Senators have won three consecutive games against the Kraken, dating back to the start of last season. In the 2024-25 season, Ottawa defeated Seattle by identical 3-0 scores in their two meetings on Nov. 2, 2024 (at Ottawa) and Dec. 17, 2024 (at Seattle). This season, the Senators edged the Kraken 4-3 in a shootout at Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 16.

For Seattle, Saturday’s game marks the fourth game of a six-game homestand. They have defeated Vancouver and Carolina and lost to St. Louis in the three previous games.

