Draisaitl gets 5 points, Oilers rally late for OT win against Senators

It was Draisaitl's first five-point game since Dec. 13, 2022. He got the secondary assist on Evan Bouchard's game-winning goal at 1:50 of overtime, which came on a one-timer from the top of the left circle while Edmonton was on a power play.

That came after Zach Hyman tied it 4-4 with 1:25 remaining in regulation by tapping in a backdoor pass from Draisaitl at the right post.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (30-24-8), who had lost five of their previous six games. Connor Ingram made 17 saves.

Drake Batherson scored two goals, and Tim Stutzle had two assists for the Senators (29-22-9), who extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2) and are 6-1-2 in their past nine. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Dylan Cozens put Ottawa ahead 1-0 at 3:34 of the first period. Nick Cousins couldn't handle Thomas Chabot's pass while entering the zone on a rush, but Cozens was able to settle it in the right circle and roof a shot over Ingram's glove.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 5:03. Ullmark thought he covered Mattias Ekholm's initial shot, but Matt Savoie poked the loose puck back down to Ekholm, who had skated below the goal line. The defenseman then sent a pass back through the five-hole of a scrambling Ullmark to Draisaitl, who shot into an open net from the right circle.

Batherson put the Senators back in front 2-1 while on a power play at 6:34. He took a cross-ice pass from Brady Tkachuk and scored top shelf to the far post with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Draisaitl tied it again 2-2 at 16:48 when his centering pass from behind the net hit off the stick of Batherson before deflecting in off the skate of Senators defenseman Nick Jensen.

The Senators took their third lead of the game at 4:30 of the second period. Tim Stutzle picked up the puck following a turnover by the Oilers in the defensive zone and sent Batherson a cross-ice pass for a backdoor tap-in at the right post.

Michael Amadio pushed it 4-2 just 41 seconds later. Oilers defenseman Spencer Stastney kicked the puck out during a scramble in the crease only to have it go right to Jensen, who slid it over to Amadio for a one-timer from the slot.

Nugent-Hopkins cut the deficit to 4-3 on a power play at 1:52 of the third period. Draisaitl's one-timer from below the right circle deflected in off him as he was attempting to jump out of the way.