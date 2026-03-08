Pinto has 3 points, Senators cruise past Kraken

Foegele has 1st goal, Amadio has goal, assist for Ottawa; Eberle has 2 assists for Seattle

Senators at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators cruised to a 7-4 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Michael Amadio had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle scored, and Nick Cousins tallied two assists for the Senators (31-22-9), who have won three of four and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Jacob Melanson, Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers scored, Jordan Eberle had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 29 saves for the Kraken (29-24-9), who have lost their past two games after winning two.

Melanson made it 1-0 at 8:45 of the first period off a 3-on-2 rush. Ben Meyers drove to the net and tipped Ryan Winterton’s shot out of the air. Melanson found the rebound and chipped it over a sprawling Ullmark.

Tyler Kleven tied it 1-1, 34 seconds later at 9:19, sliding down from the point to the left circle, catching a saucer pass from Pinto in the far corner, and snapping it past Daccord’s glove.

Dylan Cozens gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 13:35, cutting across the slot and wristing a shot from the right circle that went off Daccord’s left arm and in.

Pinto pushed it to 3-1 at 1:34 of the second period when Artem Zub’s shot from the point bounced off Daccord’s blocker, then Pinto’s leg and into the net.

Amadio extended the lead to 4-1 at 10:09 after Pinto found him in the slot from behind the net, and Amadio redirected it past Daccord’s glove with a wrist shot.

Tolvanen cut it to 4-2 at 15:00 with a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Ullmark’s glove.

Warren Foegele, playing his first game for Ottawa after he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on Thursday, made it 5-2 at 2:42 of the third period after Lars Eller intercepted Daccord’s clearing attempt. Eller then slid it to Foegele, who scored through Daccord’s five-hole from the slot.

Stutzle scored into an open net to make it 6-2 at 3:58 after Drake Batherson got the bouncing puck in the slot and found Stutzle open at the top of the crease for the wrist shot, and Tkachuk made it 7-2 off a 2-on-1 rush at 7:24.

Beniers tipped Cale Fleury’s point shot over Ullmark’s glove with his extended skate blade to make it 7-3 at 10:16, and Brandon Montour scored a power-play goal from the left circle with a one-timer set up by Vince Dunn at 17:45 for the 7-4 final.

