Dennis Gilbert to join Senators in Vancouver

The Ottawa Senators will get some reinforcements to finish off their trip out West. Defenseman Dennis Gilbert was recalled from Belleville on Monday morning.

Gilbert, 29, will make his second appearance of the season with Ottawa.

Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on November 17 in exchange for Maxence Guenette, while he was injured, Gilbert headed to Belleville to complete his rehabilitation. He was recalled a few weeks later. He was able to play in one game at Canadian Tire Centre, against the New York Rangers, on December 4.

He then returned to Belleville, where he is a valuable asset on the defensive corps led by Andrew Campbell. With 13 points — zero goals, 13 assists — in 37 games, he ranks fourth among B-Sens defensemen in points per game.

Gilbert has collected two points and maintained a +5 rating in his last four games in Belleville.

With eight seasons of pro hockey under his belt, Gilbert has 112 games of NHL experience. He has accumulated 20 points — three goals, 17 assists — while spending 138 minutes in the penalty box.

The Senators will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. That game will start at 9 p.m. EDT. The team will then return home for a three-game homestand.

The B-Sens, meanwhile, will be back in action next weekend when they play back-to-back games against the Bears in Hershey.