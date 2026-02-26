Senators return to the ice… finally

Dust off your jerseys, the long wait is over.

It’s felt like an eternity since the Ottawa Senators last took the ice three weeks ago when they defeated the Flyers in overtime on the road. It’s felt like even longer since they’ve appeared on home ice — a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Jan. 31.

Thursday, that all changes, as the Senators welcome the Detroit Red Wings to Canadian Tire Centre for the second time this season. The Senators won five out of six games in total heading into the Olympic break.

“Yeah, first of all, not worried about what we’ve done in the past,” said head coach Travis Green when he was reminded of how his team finished before the break. “We were playing some pretty good, hockey, we’ll have to play some more good hockey, starting tonight.”

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were back at morning skate for the Sens on Thursday after winning gold with Team USA. “Obviously, it’s been an emotional three, four days for them, a lot going on, won a very prestigious medal,” said Green.

“But I know how much they care about our team, how much they love playing here, and they’ll be ready to go tonight.”