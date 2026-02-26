Senators return to the ice… finally

Sens six points out of a playoff spot as final stretch of season begins

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Dust off your jerseys, the long wait is over. 

It’s felt like an eternity since the Ottawa Senators last took the ice three weeks ago when they defeated the Flyers in overtime on the road. It’s felt like even longer since they’ve appeared on home ice — a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Jan. 31.

Thursday, that all changes, as the Senators welcome the Detroit Red Wings to Canadian Tire Centre for the second time this season. The Senators won five out of six games in total heading into the Olympic break.

“Yeah, first of all, not worried about what we’ve done in the past,” said head coach Travis Green when he was reminded of how his team finished before the break. “We were playing some pretty good, hockey, we’ll have to play some more good hockey, starting tonight.”

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were back at morning skate for the Sens on Thursday after winning gold with Team USA. “Obviously, it’s been an emotional three, four days for them, a lot going on, won a very prestigious medal,” said Green.

“But I know how much they care about our team, how much they love playing here, and they’ll be ready to go tonight.”

Jackson Starr breaks down the news and notes ahead of tonight's game against the Red Wings.

The Faceoff

The Senators have posted an 8-2-0 record against the Red Wings in their last ten meetings at Canadian Tire Centre dating back to Oct. 23, 2019. Tkachuk has paced all Ottawa players in that span collecting 10 points (five goals, five assists) in these ten home games against Detroit.

The Senators fell to the Red Wings 5-3 on Jan. 5 at home and 4-3 to the Red Wings on Jan. 18 in Detroit. Last season, they finished 3-0-1 against Detroit.

Loose Pucks

Tim Stützle did not skate with the Senators for the second straight day. Travis Green again said he was sick. Nikolas Matinpalo, who skated in a green no-contact jersey on Wednesday, dressed in a red jersey alongside the rest of the defence.

The Senators are 7-3-2 over their past 12 games dating back to an 8-4 win over the New York Rangers on January 14. The 16 points over this span (.667 points percentage) marks Ottawa’s second-best 12-game stretch of the 2025-26 season – eclipsed only by a stretch at the beginning of the season. 

Stützle scored the Senators' last goal before the Olympic break. In doing so, he extended his streak of consecutive games with a goal to five. This is officially his longest streak in his career. 

Stützle has had two previous streaks of four games with at least one goal. Across the entire NHL this season, only five players have had streaks of six consecutive games — or more — with at least one goal. Returning from the Olympic break, Stützle will be the only player to have scored at least one goal in five consecutive games.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

