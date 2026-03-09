“Stepping up to the occasion”: Sens look to respond to loss of Sanderson

Jake Sanderson deemed week-to-week; Matinpalo draws into lineup

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will wrap up a five-game road trip on Monday night when they meet the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season. 

The Senators will be dealing with the absence of Jake Sanderson, who left Saturday’s win in Seattle with an upper-body injury. On Monday morning in Vancouver, Travis Green deemed Sanderson week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

“I think it’s just stepping up to the occasion,” said Thomas Chabot about how the team will respond to his absence. 

“We’re not the only team going through injuries like this. And obviously, would we rather go a full season with nobody ever being out of the lineup? Yes, for sure, but that’s hockey, that’s the game, that’s part of it. And like I said earlier, it’s on all of us, it’s the whole team, the D’s and the forwards to step up and play better.”

The Senators look to stay undefeated on the road trip as they enter 3-0-1. They’ve also picked up points in 10 of their last 11 games.

“I think just keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” said Tim Stützle, who reached the 30-goal mark for the second time of his career with a goal in Seattle. 

“Lots to like about our game last game, and obviously the road trip so far. Kind of only one game where we didn’t like our third, but we’ve got to get back playing our game again and just keep doing it every game.”

Artem Zub joined Chabot on the first pairing at morning skate, while Nikolas Matinpalo was inserted into the lineup and skated with Nick Jensen on the third pairing. 

“No problem at all,” said Green about Matinpalo coming back into the lineup after spending 10 games out of it. “He’s a good player, happy that he’s back in.”

With Sanderson out week-to-week, Thomas Chabot looks to step up his game in his absence.

The Faceoff

Vancouver enters Monday with 46 points and sits dead last in the NHL standings. With that in mind, both Stützle and Chabot spoke about not taking the Canucks lightly, who they defeated 2-1 on Jan. 11.

“Obviously every time you go on a long road trip, every time they say the last game is the hardest,” said Stützle. “So, we’ve got to find a way, don’t look at the other team, just play our game, and we know if we don’t play our game they can definitely beat us. So we’ve got to be ready for it and got to play our game.”

“You can’t fall into that trap, we know where that team’s at and we know where we’re at,” said Chabot about the last game of the road trip. “And the focus, like I said, is all about getting points in the standings and winning hockey games at this time of the year. And that’s our main focus, we’ve got to keep that rolling.”

If Ottawa can defeat Vancouver on Monday night, it would mark the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Senators have managed to sweep the two-game regular season series against the Canucks.

Loose Pucks

A year after recording a perfect 3-0 record on Prime Monday Night Hockey, the Senators have gone 2-1-1 on the program heading into Monday’s game. Oct. 27: 7-2 win over Boston; Nov. 24: 2-1 loss against Los Angeles; Dec. 15: 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg; Jan. 5: 5-3 loss against Detroit.

The Senators scored seven goals in their 7-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday evening. It was the fifth time that Ottawa has scored seven goals in a game this season — tied with the Anaheim Ducks for the most such games in the 2025-26 season.

The Senators are currently enjoying their best 10-game stretch of the 2025-26 season, posting a 7-1-2 record (16 points) since January 28. Their previous best record over any 10-game period this season was a 6-1-3 run (15 points) from Oct. 30 – Nov. 22.

Brady Tkachuk is riding a personal six-game point streak, dating back to February 5. It’s tied for the second-longest point streak of his career. Last season, Tkachuk put together three separate streaks of at least six games — including a 9-game streak from Feb. 8 – March 15

