“Stepping up to the occasion”: Sens look to respond to loss of Sanderson

The Ottawa Senators will wrap up a five-game road trip on Monday night when they meet the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season.

The Senators will be dealing with the absence of Jake Sanderson, who left Saturday’s win in Seattle with an upper-body injury. On Monday morning in Vancouver, Travis Green deemed Sanderson week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

“I think it’s just stepping up to the occasion,” said Thomas Chabot about how the team will respond to his absence.

“We’re not the only team going through injuries like this. And obviously, would we rather go a full season with nobody ever being out of the lineup? Yes, for sure, but that’s hockey, that’s the game, that’s part of it. And like I said earlier, it’s on all of us, it’s the whole team, the D’s and the forwards to step up and play better.”

The Senators look to stay undefeated on the road trip as they enter 3-0-1. They’ve also picked up points in 10 of their last 11 games.

“I think just keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” said Tim Stützle, who reached the 30-goal mark for the second time of his career with a goal in Seattle.

“Lots to like about our game last game, and obviously the road trip so far. Kind of only one game where we didn’t like our third, but we’ve got to get back playing our game again and just keep doing it every game.”

Artem Zub joined Chabot on the first pairing at morning skate, while Nikolas Matinpalo was inserted into the lineup and skated with Nick Jensen on the third pairing.

“No problem at all,” said Green about Matinpalo coming back into the lineup after spending 10 games out of it. “He’s a good player, happy that he’s back in.”